Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 24-06-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 10:05 IST
Lumos Nigeria commends to install five 5mln Solar Home System to serve 25mln households
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LumosNigeria)

Lumos Nigeria, Africa's leading provider of high-quality solar home systems has commended the Nigerian Presidency on its plan to install five 5 million Solar Home System to serve 25 million households currently unconnected to the National Grid across the country, according to a news report by The Guardian.

The report by the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC), chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo which was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja has projected that unemployment rate which was 23.1 percent (or 20.9m people) at the end of 2018 is expected to rise to 33.6 percent (or 39.4 million people) at the end of 2020 if urgent steps are not taken.

In response to this, Adepeju Adebajo, CEO, Lumos Nigeria said, "the government's plan to invest in 5 million solar-home systems across Nigeria, is an important development. Energy is a core pillar of economic growth and will be a strong catalyst to sustainable economic recovery, post-COVID-19. Lumos is the market leader in affordable solar home systems, providing access to power to homes, micro and small businesses nationwide, and we understand the impact of power on the quality of life and livelihoods. We applaud this important initiative and will work with the Nigerian government to make it a reality."

Nigeria, plagued by a large energy supply deficit with only 33 percent of households and 30 percent of businesses having stunted access to grid electricity, needed to leverage her abundant renewable solar energy source to accelerate plugging the enormous gap.

