Cameroon to boost local production to tackle COVID-19 economic impact, says Trade Minister

Cameroon's Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has said that Cameroon will boost production of locally made goods as part of new measures to handle the economic hardships resulting from the COVID-19 crisis, according to a news report by Cameroon Online.

He said that the 'Made in Cameroon' initiative holds the key to the successful economic growth and recovery in the country, which is hit by the pandemic.

"We need to consume what we produce and produce what we consume," Atangana told reporters on Friday in the capital Yaounde a day after the country's Cabinet Meeting recommended the promotion of local production.

Cameroon needs more investments in food and local manufacturing sectors in a bid to promote domestic production and stimulate local consumption habits, he said.

The government intends to support local companies, accelerate the supply of large irrigated areas, supply improved seeds to smallholder farmers and subsidize fertilizer, Atangana said.

Containment measures against COVID-19 pandemic in Cameroon have seen the overall volume of trade in the first half of 2020 dropped by 16 percent, according to the country's trade ministry.

Recently, on a speech addressed by Atangana, he said that the government is planning to strengthen the taxation of alcohol and tobacco in order to limit their consumption.

"If you want to fight against the excessive consumption of tobacco products, it is important to make sure that products are not more available and more affordable. For example, whiskey and alcohol, we will see how we can strengthen taxation to make these products less accessible to consumers, less affordable for young people and the disadvantaged. We have to work this way, "he said.