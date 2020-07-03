Left Menu
Nairobi Metropolitan Service to introduce hourly parking fees for city motorists

Nairobi | Updated: 03-07-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 13:10 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NMS_Kenya)

Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has decided to introduce hourly parking fees for city motorists which will allow them to pay for parking hourly instead of daily, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

Currently, motorists pay Sh200 daily for street parking in the city center but this will soon change as the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has begun facilitating hourly charges following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Director-General, Mohammed Badi has said that facilities at Sunken Car Park, the law courts, Desai Road, and Machakos Bus Station have already been automated following the order.

"We have integrated the automation of Desai Road, Machakos Bus Station, Sunken Car Park, and the Nairobi Law Courts Parking into the Nairobi Revenue Service Programme," said Badi.

Mohammed Badi further said that the Desai and Park roads termini, which are under construction and are 70 percent complete, will be used by matatus particularly from the Mt Kenya region.

The aim is to ease traffic flow into the Nairobi central business district, he said, adding that city officials and transport stakeholders from matatu saccos and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) have discussed the matter.

Badi also said the NMS will construct termini and parking areas for public service vehicles on Waiyaki Way, Mombasa Road, Thika Road, and Lang'ata Road.

