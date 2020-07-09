Cancer patient commits suicide at KEM Hospital in Mumbai

A 20-year-old cancer patient allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night in a ward of the civic-run hospital where the man hanged himself from a window grill by using a cloth, a police official said.

The victim, a resident of Chembur area in Mumbai, was battling cancer and was admitted to the hospital on June 23. His coronavirus test report came out negative on July 2, the official said.

He took the extreme step as he was fed up with life, the official said, adding that an accidental death case was registered at Bhoiwada police station..