South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

Restaurants in South Africa have decided to place more than a million seats on streets on Wednesday, 22 July as the industry protests the country's current lockdown restrictions, according to a news report by Business Tech.

Speaking in an interview with eNCA, the Restaurant Association of South Africa's Wendy Alberts has said that the protest is open to everyone in the tourism and accommodation industry who have been affected by the regulations.

She added that the regulations have impacted the industry across the board, with the government failing to offer the necessary support.

"Every single one of the regulations has an impact on the industry. Right from insurance companies not giving payouts to not being able to get funding from the government."

"Not being able to get the UIF TERS, not being able to operate our businesses properly, restrictions on liquor licenses, the curfew, the timing.

"At every single turn, every statement and restriction has difficulty in the industry and has put us back."

Establishments have taken to social media to voice their concerns, highlighting how many employees face losing their jobs and the potential knock-on effects for their families.