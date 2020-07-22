Left Menu
Nigeria: NAMA denies reports of shutting country’s airspace for foreign flights

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:12 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NAMANIGERIA)

The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has denied reports of plans to shut the country's airspace to international flights until the middle of October, according to a news report by The Sun.

In a statement by NAMA's spokesman, Khalid Emele has said that the clarification becomes necessary given that the country's airspace remains open to the international emergency, cargo, and essential flights, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He however said that the decision to open the country's airspace to international commercial flights would be taken at a date to be determined by the Federal Government and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The agency had issued a three-month NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) saying the Federal Government had extended the closure of the nation's airspace to all international flights from July 15 to October.

The statement came at the same time that the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, was reported to have said the country could open its airspace any time from October to scheduled international commercial flights.

The attention of NAMA has been drawn to insinuations making the rounds in certain quarters that Nigerian Airports have been shut to international flights until the middle of October 2020. Indeed, such speculations are entirely untrue.

Following the receipt of an All Operators Letter (NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/152) from NCAA, the agency issued an Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) titled "Phased Resumption of Domestic Flights" on July 7, 2020, to the effect that Lagos and Abuja airports will open for domestic flight operations on July 8, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Maiduguri, and Uyo opens on July 11, and all other airports on July 15, 2020.

Furthermore, paragraph 9 of the AIC states that the closure of Nigerian Airports to all international flights with the exception of emergency and essential flights, and scheduled cargo operations with approved summer schedules, will continue until the date of resumption is approved.

