Kenya health workers oppose government’s action of hiring medics from Cuba

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has opposed the government's action of hiring of medics from Cuba amid the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news report by Anadolu Ajansı.

The union is accusing the government of bypassing its own medics and opting for foreigners and is demanding it employ 1,000 jobless Kenyan doctors, as well as ramping up counties' medical workforce, suggesting a rate of at least 50 new doctors per county, according to The Standard website.

"The importation of the Cuban doctors by the government is in bad taste. We have health workers who are qualified and have been trained with the taxpayers' money but the government is not considering them, "the website quoted KMPDU Acting Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda.

"They are specialized doctors in Internal medicine, oncology, cardiology, renal, and pediatrics. With COVID-19 cases rising, these specialized doctors will go a long way in supporting our doctors in managing the disease and exchanging in terms of skill development."

The government has received 100 Cuban doctors two years ago, including 47 specialists and 53 family physicians, to address human resource challenges that have hit the public health sector since independence.

The government has denied any special perks given to Cuban medics compared to their Kenyan colleagues.

"They are not given any special treatment. They are doctors and are paid as per what other doctors in their capacities are paid," The Standard quoted Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Rashid Aman.