Uganda repatriate nationals from South Africa and Zambia through Uganda Airlines

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:59 IST
Uganda repatriate nationals from South Africa and Zambia through Uganda Airlines
Ugandans who were stranded in Southern Africa flew back to Uganda through Uganda Airlines and arrived at Entebbe International Airport on Monday evening at 8:15 pm, according to a news report by Kampala Post.

The flight was arranged by the Ugandan High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa.

75 Ugandan nationals and legal residents returned to the country on Monday and they were coming from South Africa and Zambia.

They had been stranded there following the closure of Entebbe International Airport to passenger flights on 22nd March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second repatriation exercise the High Commission has successfully undertaken with the first having taken place on July 2 that saw a total of 62 Ugandans and legal residents safely return home.

The categories of people aboard this flight included students, government officials, business people, medical doctors, and others who had traveled for various reasons.

After fulfilling the standard procedures issued by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health of Uganda, guidelines by the South African Government and other Governments in the Southern Africa region, the Ugandans were seen off at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg by the Acting High Commissioner to South Africa Ambassador Kintu Nyago, Julius Kivuna (minister counselor), Sarah Nakamya(counselor), Joy Jogole (immigration attache) and other mission staff.

