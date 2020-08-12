Left Menu
Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:07 IST
Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra
File photo Image Credit: Twitter(@NAkufoAddo)

Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday had cut the sod for the redevelopment of the La general hospital in Accra, according to a news report by News Ghana.

The 160-bed ultra-modern facility is being funded with a 68 million Euro credit facility sourced from the Standard Charted Bank of the United Kingdom.

The hospital, upon completion, will complement the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge, and serve most people from Osu through La and Teshie, as well as residents living along the coastal corridor of Accra.

At a ceremony on the grounds of the hospital at La near Accra, President Akufo-Addo made known that the reconstruction of the hospital was because of the five-story structure of the hospital, which has since been demolished, was unfit for use.

Moreover, the hospital's unplanned nature required re-organization to enable the facility to function effectively and efficiently to serve the needs of La and adjoining communities.

The situation, coupled with the strategic location of the hospital located in the nation's health care delivery, the President indicated' spurred government to find the resources to embark on the redevelopment of the Hospital.

"Indeed, with admissions to this Hospital, arising from maternal health and other related complications, increasing from 20.5 percent in 2008, to 30 percent in 2017, and with pregnancy and related conditions, for the first time in the history of the life of this Hospital, being the number one cause of admission, require that we improve rapidly the facilities of this hospital."

President Akufo-Addo reiterated that the government was committed to providing Universal Health Coverage for all, adding that the project is a sign of greater things to come for La, and, indeed, for the whole nation.

