Left Menu
Development News Edition

Namibia government to resume international visitors from September 1

Devdiscourse News Desk | Windhoek | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:10 IST
Namibia government to resume international visitors from September 1
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government of Namibia has said that the country would reopen to foreign visitors from September 1 to try and salvage thousands of jobs in tourism badly hit by coronavirus travel bans, according to a news report by eNCA.com.

The announcement came despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases, which have almost tripled to over 6,000 this month. Recorded deaths have risen from 11 to 57 since August 1.

"As from 1 September 2020, Namibia re-opens the Hosea Kutako International Airport to international tourists," Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta announced on August 25.

"This is a targeted initiative for leisure travelers that will be reviewed bi-weekly and amended as necessary."

Shifeta said that all incoming tourists would be required to test negative for coronavirus no more than 72 hours before traveling. They will then have to spend a minimum of seven days at their first destination.

Namibia is known for its wildlife and spectacular coastal desert. Tourism contributes around 10 percent of the country's GDP.

Around 1.6 million foreigners holidayed in Namibia last year, according to government figures.

The environment ministry has said that resuming international tourism ahead of the usual peak season from September to December could save up to 120,000 jobs.

Borders were sealed on March 28 as part of early efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mariners' Walker looks to top Padres again

Right-hander Taijuan Walker hasnt had the All-Star career projected for him when he was a first-round draft pick a decade ago. The 6-foot-4, 28-year-old has a 33-33 record with a 3.95 earned run average and a 1.246 WHIP in 102 games 99 star...

PREVIEW-Cycling-Bernal in prime position to win the Tour despite Roglic threat

Champion Egan Bernal will start the Tour de France as the favourite and sole Ineos leader after a major team shake-up, but Primoz Roglic leads the charge of the challengers.However, injuries to both the favourites have fuelled hopes that Th...

US STOCKS-Futures flat as investors weigh grim data, await Fed's next steps

Futures tied to the SP 500 were little changed on Wednesday after bleak consumer confidence data provided a sobering view on the health of the economy, while investors held back ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powells speech this week...

EdgeVerve's Nia DocAI to assist organizations unlock intelligence from enterprise documents to amplify business value

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 26, 2020 PRNewswire -- EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys, recently launched Nia DocAI v 2.1, its document extraction, processing, and comprehension platform. Nia DocAI, an offering of Infosys Ni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020