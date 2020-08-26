Namibia government to resume international visitors from September 1

The government of Namibia has said that the country would reopen to foreign visitors from September 1 to try and salvage thousands of jobs in tourism badly hit by coronavirus travel bans, according to a news report by eNCA.com.

The announcement came despite a recent spike in coronavirus cases, which have almost tripled to over 6,000 this month. Recorded deaths have risen from 11 to 57 since August 1.

"As from 1 September 2020, Namibia re-opens the Hosea Kutako International Airport to international tourists," Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta announced on August 25.

"This is a targeted initiative for leisure travelers that will be reviewed bi-weekly and amended as necessary."

Shifeta said that all incoming tourists would be required to test negative for coronavirus no more than 72 hours before traveling. They will then have to spend a minimum of seven days at their first destination.

Namibia is known for its wildlife and spectacular coastal desert. Tourism contributes around 10 percent of the country's GDP.

Around 1.6 million foreigners holidayed in Namibia last year, according to government figures.

The environment ministry has said that resuming international tourism ahead of the usual peak season from September to December could save up to 120,000 jobs.

Borders were sealed on March 28 as part of early efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.