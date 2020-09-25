TUC condemns FG's plan to construct rail line linking Kano State to the Niger

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has condemned plans by the federal government to construct a rail line linking Kano State to the Niger Republic, according to a news report by Naija News.

It will be recalled Naija News earlier reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting on Wednesday, 23rd September, approved the sum of USD 1.96 billion to construct the 248-kilometer railway line from Kano to Maradi in the Niger Republic.

Nigeria's Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this to State House Correspondents after this week's FEC meeting which held at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

The rail line, which will start from Kano, is to pass through Dambatta, Kazaure, Daura, Mashi, Katsina, Jibia and terminate in Maradi, Niger Republic.

However, In a statement titled, "Rail construction to the Niger Republic: What for?" the TUC stated by this latest move it has become clear managers of the country have ulterior and sinister motives."

The statement was signed by the TUC President Comrade Quadri Olaleye and its Secretary-General, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, on Thursday

It reads, "The Congress is not averse to development. Constructing rail lines to Kano, Katsina, and Dutse is understandable; but why extend it to the Niger Republic?

"Why should we borrow from the IMF, World Bank, and China to build a rail line to the Niger Republic? Is there something this government is not telling us?

"How could the Federal Government come up with such an idea in a country where potable water has become a luxury; right to electricity is regarded as a taboo for an average citizen, roads have become death traps and our health facilities lack malaria drugs? That sum – USD 1.96bn when exchanged at the rate of N380 per dollar is almost N800bn. This can do a lot in the economy."