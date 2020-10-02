Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa reopens its borders for travelers from African continent

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 02-10-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 02:52 IST
South Africa reopens its borders for travelers from African continent
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South Africa has reopened its borders for travelers from the African continent on October 1. The decision to open up the country's borders to Africa is in a bid to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services from South Africa, SADC, and the rest of the continent, according to a news report by South African Government News Agency.

"Travellers from all African countries are allowed and must possess relevant travel documents, and will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. To allow ease of travel from the African countries, 18 borders will be opened.

"Thirty-five border posts will continue to offer restricted services due to insufficient capacity for screening, testing, and quarantine," said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

The Minister together with her colleagues from the Home Affairs, Transport, and Tourism departments - fleshed out details for international travel on Wednesday during a briefing on the easing of international travel restrictions.

The briefing comes as South Africa moved to alert level 1 on September 21 as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Travelers who present themselves at borders that are unable to accommodate them will be directed to the currently operational border posts for processing.

Daily commuters who reside in cross-border towns and those who are from neighboring countries, including those with relevant work permits and school children and teachers, will be allowed to enter and exit the borders for work purposes.

Commuters will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and where necessary will be subjected to quarantine and isolation. Furthermore, these commuters will be expected to wear facemasks, wash hands, and sanitize regularly and practice social distancing measures.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

CIA, NSA chiefs opposed release of unverified Russia intelligence - sources

The CIA and National Security Agency directors opposed U.S. spy chief John Ratcliffes decision to declassify and send to a top Republican lawmaker unverified Russian intelligence that may have been fabricated, according to current and forme...

U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout

U.S. airlines face a winter test of their finances and question marks over the reach of their domestic flight networks after failing, for now, to win fresh federal aid. American Airlines and United Airlines began laying off 32,000 workers a...

Mexico top court backs referendum on prosecuting ex-presidents

Mexicos Supreme Court on Thursday narrowly backed a bid by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to hold a referendum on whether to allow the prosecution of five of his predecessors, delivering a boost to him ahead of 2021 midterm elections...

Venezuela's Maduro drafts bill to expand powers for new oil deals

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has drafted legislation to grant his government expanded powers to confidentially sign new oil deals with private firms and foreign nations as a way of getting around U.S. sanctions, according to the prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020