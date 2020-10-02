South Africa reopens its borders for travelers from African continent

South Africa has reopened its borders for travelers from the African continent on October 1. The decision to open up the country's borders to Africa is in a bid to facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services from South Africa, SADC, and the rest of the continent, according to a news report by South African Government News Agency.

"Travellers from all African countries are allowed and must possess relevant travel documents, and will also be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. To allow ease of travel from the African countries, 18 borders will be opened.

"Thirty-five border posts will continue to offer restricted services due to insufficient capacity for screening, testing, and quarantine," said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor.

The Minister together with her colleagues from the Home Affairs, Transport, and Tourism departments - fleshed out details for international travel on Wednesday during a briefing on the easing of international travel restrictions.

The briefing comes as South Africa moved to alert level 1 on September 21 as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Travelers who present themselves at borders that are unable to accommodate them will be directed to the currently operational border posts for processing.

Daily commuters who reside in cross-border towns and those who are from neighboring countries, including those with relevant work permits and school children and teachers, will be allowed to enter and exit the borders for work purposes.

Commuters will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and where necessary will be subjected to quarantine and isolation. Furthermore, these commuters will be expected to wear facemasks, wash hands, and sanitize regularly and practice social distancing measures.