Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria Government increases number of passengers per flight from 116 to 200: NCAA

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 05-10-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 13:09 IST
Nigeria Government increases number of passengers per flight from 116 to 200: NCAA
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NigerianCAA)

The Government of Nigeria has approved the increase of passengers per flight for international airlines from 116 passengers to 200 with a total of 25, 200 seats per week for both Lagos and Abuja airports, according to a news report by Ynaija.com.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu disclosed the approval in a statement.

The statement said that the federal government has approved capacity increase to 'All Foreign Airline Operators Flying Into Nigeria' through the Air Operators Letter (AOL) dated October 2 effective date of the updated flight schedule.

International flights only operate at Abuja and Lagos airports and Lagos records 11 to 12 flights daily while Abuja records seven flights.

In a letter addressed to all foreign airline operators flying to Nigeria, NCAA explained that the update followed the request for additional flight frequencies by the airlines.

The letter, which was signed by the Director-General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, stated that all airlines must ensure they comply with the COVID-19 health protocols as issued by Aeronautical and public health authorities.

It stated, "On Mondays in Lagos, Delta, Turkish, Qatar, Ethiopia, Kenyan Airlines, and four others are expected to fly to different destinations."

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Lowest September UK new car sales for two decades

British new car registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said on Monday.There is normally strong demand in September as it ...

Ukraine expects new jump in coronavirus cases later this week

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday. Ukraine reported a record of 4,661 new cases on Saturday, but the number fell to 4,140 cases on Sunday ...

CPI(M) branch secretary stabbed to death in Kerala's Thrissur

Communist Party of India Marxist Puthussery branch secretary PU Sanoop 26 was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in Keralas Thrissur district. As per the police, three other CPI M activists also sustained injuries in the attack th...

Euro zone economic recovery floundered in Sept as services struggled-PMI

The euro zones economic recovery faltered in September as the reimposition of some restrictions on activity to halt a resurgence in the coronavirus sent the blocs dominant service sector into reverse, a survey showed. Rising infection rates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020