Nigeria Government increases number of passengers per flight from 116 to 200: NCAA

The Government of Nigeria has approved the increase of passengers per flight for international airlines from 116 passengers to 200 with a total of 25, 200 seats per week for both Lagos and Abuja airports, according to a news report by Ynaija.com.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu disclosed the approval in a statement.

The statement said that the federal government has approved capacity increase to 'All Foreign Airline Operators Flying Into Nigeria' through the Air Operators Letter (AOL) dated October 2 effective date of the updated flight schedule.

The updated flight schedules. pic.twitter.com/dYyhw2jvEo — Nigerian CAA (@NigerianCAA) October 3, 2020

International flights only operate at Abuja and Lagos airports and Lagos records 11 to 12 flights daily while Abuja records seven flights.

In a letter addressed to all foreign airline operators flying to Nigeria, NCAA explained that the update followed the request for additional flight frequencies by the airlines.

The letter, which was signed by the Director-General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, stated that all airlines must ensure they comply with the COVID-19 health protocols as issued by Aeronautical and public health authorities.

It stated, "On Mondays in Lagos, Delta, Turkish, Qatar, Ethiopia, Kenyan Airlines, and four others are expected to fly to different destinations."