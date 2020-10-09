Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 09-10-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 00:09 IST
Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist
Mary Ann Shadd Cary grown up in a family that frequently served as a refuge for fugitive slaves. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Mary Ann Shadd Cary!!!

Google today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Mary Ann Shadd Cary on her 197th birthday. She was an American-Canadian anti-slavery activist, journalist, publisher, teacher and lawyer.

Mary Ann Shadd Cary was born on October 9, 1823 was the first Black woman publisher in North America and the first woman publisher in Canada. She was the second Black woman to earn a law degree in the US. She is renowned as a courageous pioneer in the fight for abolition and women's suffrage.

Mary Ann Shadd Cary grown up in a family that frequently served as a refuge for fugitive slaves. When it became illegal to educate African-American children in the state of Delaware, the Shadd family moved to Pennsylvania, where Mary attended a Quaker Boarding School. In 1840, after being away at school, Mary Ann returned to East Chester and established a school for black children. She also later taught in Norristown, Pennsylvania and New York City.

In 1848, Frederick Douglass asked readers in his newspaper, The Northern Star, to offer their suggestions on what could be done to improve life for African-Americans. Just at the age of 25, Mary Ann Shadd Cary wrote to him to say, "We should do more and talk less." Frederick Douglass published her letter in his paper.

When the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850 in the US threatened to return free northern blacks and escaped slaves into bondage, Mary Ann Shadd Cary and her brother Isaac moved to Canada and settled in Windsor, Ontario, across the border from Detroit. This is where her efforts to create free black settlements in Canada first began.

Mary Ann Shadd Cary founded an anti-slavery paper, called The Provincial Freeman in 1853. The paper's slogan was 'Devoted to antislavery, temperance and general literature'. It was published weekly, and the first issue was published in Toronto, Ontario, on March 24, 1853. It ran for four years, before financial challenges forced the paper to fold. She traveled widely in Canada and the United States to increase subscription to the paper, and to publicly solicit aid for runaway slaves. Because of the Fugitive Slave Act, these trips included significant risk to Cary's personal well-being; free blacks could be captured by bounty hunters seeking escaped slaves.

Mary Ann Shadd Cary's former residence in the U Street Corridor was declared a National Historic Landmark in 1976. In 1987 she was designated a Women's History Month Honoree by the National Women's History Project. In 1998, Mary Ann Shadd Cary was inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame. She was also honored by Canada, being designated a Person of National Historic Significance. She is featured in Canada's citizenship test study guide, released in 2009.

Also Read: Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

Blue skies, happy landings always: Rajnath, Shah extend greetings to IAF personnel on 88th Air Force Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Mixed Martial Arts-Bellator brings MMA into mainstream with BBC deal, Paris figth card

Mixed martial arts promotion Bellator is continuing its efforts to bring the sport into the mainstream at the Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday with the first major card in France since the sport was legalised and a streaming deal with the B...

Changes in H1B work visa will attract best and brightest minds: US official

The changes to the US H-1B foreign workers visa will help attract the best and the brightest minds from across the world, a top US official said on Thursday. The new interim final rules published on Thursday by the Department of Homeland Se...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Stefanos Tsitsipas

A look at the key facts and records of Serbian Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece before their French Open semi-final on Friday prefix number denotes seeding1-NOVAK DJOKOVIC Age 33ATP ranking 1 Highest 1 Grand Slam titles 17 Au...

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor thwarted; 13 arrested, officials say

Thirteen people, including seven men associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, have been arrested for alleged plots to take the Michigan governor hostage and attack the state capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday. The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020