Kenya's NGO gets reward from UNESCO for making difference in girls’ education

With the help of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) a Kenyan Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) is awarded for making a difference in girls' education, according to a news report by Nation.

Girl Child Network from Kenya and Shilpa Sayura Foundation of Sri Lanka won UNESCO's Prize for Girls and Women's Education 2020.

UNESCO's Prize for Girls and Women's Education 2020 is usually awarded to those who make a difference for girls' education. Girl Child Network has been awarded for providing quality primary school education for vulnerable children including girls, in Kenya's hardest-to-reach areas.

Shilpa Sayura Foundation of Sri Lanka has been recognized for making a difference for girls' projects that help increase young women's participation in the emerging technology sector in Sri Lanka.

'Our Right to Learn-Reaching the Unreached' is a project of Girl Child Network that provided access to quality primary school education for vulnerable children including girls prevented from accessing or completing primary education.

Since 2012, the project has reached 51,936 children in 240 primary schools including 25,937 girls, through education programs, gender and disability-friendly school facilities, and community-based social mobilization, transforming negative attitudes standing in the way of girls' education.

Shilpa Sayura Foundation of Sri Lanka got the reward for its project, NextGen Girls in Technology, which is an extracurricular program that helps young women in high school and university to improve their analytical, logical, and creative thinking through technology.