Lightning strikes annexe to Assembly, 3 cars damaged

A bolt of lightning brought down part of the parapet wall atop the annexe to the territorial Assembly here early on Sunday, damaging three cars parked in the complex, official sources said. "Lightning struck the parapet wall on the fourth floor of the annexe," Sivakolundhu told reporters later. The annexe, housing the offices of the PWD Minister, Council of Ministers and Secretary to the Assembly.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-11-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 12:19 IST
A bolt of lightning brought down part of the parapet wall atop the annexe to the territorial Assembly here early on Sunday, damaging three cars parked in the complex, official sources said. Puducherry and its suburbs experienced heavy rain accompanied by lightning and thunder this morning.

The Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Secretary to the Assembly Mounusamy rushed to the spot and inspected the damage, the sources said. "Lightning struck the parapet wall on the fourth floor of the annexe," Sivakolundhu told reporters later The annexe, housing the offices of the PWD Minister, Council of Ministers and Secretary to the Assembly. was opened in 2006.

