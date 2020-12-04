Left Menu
Development News Edition

African Development Bank’s ANRC to host webinar on Fisheries Transparency Initiative

The webinar titled, ‘Towards greater transparency for sustainable marine fisheries and blue economies,’ will discuss the need for transparency in the sustainability of marine fisheries and blue economies.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 04-12-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 09:47 IST
African Development Bank’s ANRC to host webinar on Fisheries Transparency Initiative
The Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) is a global multi-stakeholder initiative committed to increasing transparency and participation in fisheries governance toward more sustainable management of marine fisheries. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Natural Resources Centre (ANRC) of the African Development Bank will host a webinar on the Fisheries Transparency Initiative on 16 December 2020 at 10:00 GMT.

The webinar titled, 'Towards greater transparency for sustainable marine fisheries and blue economies,' will discuss the need for transparency in the sustainability of marine fisheries and blue economies.

The Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) is a global multi-stakeholder initiative committed to increasing transparency and participation in fisheries governance toward more sustainable management of marine fisheries.

Participants will also learn more about FiTI principles, standard requirements, country application, and compliance processes.

Key speaker: Sven Biermann, Director of the International Secretariat, FiTI.

Guests: Mohamed Salem Nany, Director General of Public Investments and Economic Cooperation & FiTI National Lead, Mauritania; Philippe Michaud, Special Advisor to the Blue Economy & FiTI National Lead, Seychelles; and Albertino Martins, Director General of Maritime Resources & FiTI Interim National Lead, Cabo Verde.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's atrocities on Bangladeshis during Independence struggle are "unshakable memories": Sheikh Hasina

Pakistans atrocities during the war of Independence in 1971 are unshakable memories for Bangladesh, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Incidents of 1971 cannot be forgotten. The pain will remain forever, Hasina said while speaking with Imra...

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in UP's Banda

A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in a village here by hanging himself from a tree in his field, police said on FridayChunbaddi had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from a bank and could not repay it, his wife Gangia D...

Six shops gutted in major fire in Maha's Vasai, none hurt

Six shops were gutted in a major fire at Vasai in Maharashtras Palghar district early on Friday, officials said. No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in one of the shops located in Valiv junction area around 1 am, a fire briga...

Discovery+ seeing 60 pc m-o-m growth in India, adds 'originals' to bolster content slate

Discovery on Thursday said the video streaming app is witnessing a 60 per cent month-on-month growth in user base, and is now bringing in originals featuring actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Rana Daggubati and Randeep Hooda to elevate its local ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020