African Development Bank’s ANRC to host webinar on Fisheries Transparency Initiative

The African Natural Resources Centre (ANRC) of the African Development Bank will host a webinar on the Fisheries Transparency Initiative on 16 December 2020 at 10:00 GMT.

The webinar titled, 'Towards greater transparency for sustainable marine fisheries and blue economies,' will discuss the need for transparency in the sustainability of marine fisheries and blue economies.

The Fisheries Transparency Initiative (FiTI) is a global multi-stakeholder initiative committed to increasing transparency and participation in fisheries governance toward more sustainable management of marine fisheries.

Participants will also learn more about FiTI principles, standard requirements, country application, and compliance processes.

Key speaker: Sven Biermann, Director of the International Secretariat, FiTI.

Guests: Mohamed Salem Nany, Director General of Public Investments and Economic Cooperation & FiTI National Lead, Mauritania; Philippe Michaud, Special Advisor to the Blue Economy & FiTI National Lead, Seychelles; and Albertino Martins, Director General of Maritime Resources & FiTI Interim National Lead, Cabo Verde.