Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eminent Malayalam writer U A Khader is dead

His departure at this crucialjuncture is a great loss to the cultural spheres of Kerala, including literature, and to democratic values including secularism, the Chief Minister added in his message.Born to a Malayali father and Burmese mother, Khaders creative space was Malabar and its myths and stories, Chennithala said..

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 21:33 IST
Eminent Malayalam writer U A Khader is dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eminent writer U A Khader, who enriched Malayalam language and literature with his unique style, died at a private hospital here on Saturday evening. An active participant in literary and social gatherings here for decades, the 85-year old Khader was under treatment for cancer for sometime, family sources said.

A recipient of various honours, including the Sahitya Akademi award, he had authored hundreds of books, including novels, novellas, short stories, travelogues and non-fiction and his works had been translated into various languages, including English, Hindi and Kannada. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala were among those who condoled the death of Khader.

Born in 1935 to Moidootti Haji, a migrant to the then- Burma, and Burmese citizen Mamaidi, Khader lost his mother three days after his birth. His family resettled in his father's hometown Koyilandi in 1942 following reverse migration from Burma post the second World War.

His novel ''Thrikkottur Peruma'' won him the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award in 1983. He received the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi Award in 2009 for his novella ''Thrikkotlur Novellukar''. He was the president of Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham, an organization of artists, writers and art and literature enthusiasts based in Kerala.

Khader had also written a travelogue, ''Ormakalude Pegoda'', describing his nostalgic trip to his birth place Yangon in Myanmar, after 70 years of his migration to India. Condoling his death, Vijayan said Khader was a writer who had engraved local history in his stories and his demise had caused irreparable loss to the Malayalam literature in general and to the progressive literary movement in particular.

Khader took a secular and progressive stand throughout his life and reflected that in his creative literature, he said. ''His departure at this crucialjuncture is a great loss to the cultural spheres of Kerala, including literature, and to democratic values including secularism, '' the Chief Minister added in his message.

Born to a Malayali father and Burmese mother, Khader's creative space was Malabar and its myths and stories, Chennithala said..

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP ally Beniwal joins farmers' protest in Rajasthan

Farmers in Rajasthan blocked highways at several places on Saturday to protest against the Centres new agri laws, with BJP-ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal joining one such demonstration. Terming the new farm laws as a...

Delhi Police enhances security at borders after farmers give call to intensify protest

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centres new agri laws an...

Mamata to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here. During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.The chief...

Violation of quarantine rules carries a three-year sentence and a fine, says Sri Lanka's DIG Ajith Rohana

The government will award a three-year sentence and a fine on those persons who have been asked to be in home quarantine but violate rules, said Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana, Sri Lankas Police Media Spokesman on Friday. People unde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020