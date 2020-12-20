Leopard kills yet another woman in Pithoragarh

A 45-year-old woman was killed in an attack by a leopard in Pithoragarh forest division area in Uttarakhand, an official said on Sunday. The attack took place in Pukhora village of Pithoragarh district, he said, adding it was the second such incident in the area in the last two days.

Leela Devi was giving fodder to cattle outside her house on Saturday evening when she was attacked by a leopard which dragged her into the bushes. Revenue Sub-Inspector Naveen Kapri said she died before villagers could come to her rescue after hearing her cries.

In Kholigaon area of the district, another woman, Saruli Devi, was killed in a leopard attack. Naveen Pant, sub-divisional officer of the forest area, said the two villages being located in close proximity, the possibility of the same leopard being involved in both incidents cannot be ruled out.