Kenya: Narok County records high number of pregnant examination candidates

Evans Achoki, Narok County Commissioner Kenya, said on Tuesday that a high number of pregnant examination candidates sat for national examinations, according to a report by Kenya News Agency.

Speaking from his office, Achoki told media that five girls who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) attended the examination from hospital as they underwent delivery on the same day while three other girls were on hospital beds when they attended their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

"We will ensure that all candidates sit for their exams despite the challenges. It is our role to take the exam papers to the girls wherever they are, though in hospital beds," Achoki said.

According to statistics provided by the Narok Department of Education, more than 800 girls were reported pregnant when they rejoined schools earlier this year after a long break due to COVID-19 in the county.

Achoki decried early pregnancies and pleaded with parents to be observant guarding children in the holiday period to avoid such cases. "This holiday, please parents be close to your children and give guidance. Don't leave your girls just to idle at home because an idle mind is always a devil's workshop," he restated.

He further called on church leaders to spread moral values to avoid such cases of early pregnancies in the county.

"Despite the fact that we are in a season when churches should limit their congregation because of Covid-19 pandemic, the churches should look for a way to mentor the young girls and boys so that they don't engage in premature sex," he added.