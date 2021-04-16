MP: COVID-19 patient dies as hospital staffer removes oxygen support, say kin

Left Menu

We will go through the CCTV footage to probe the incident. If anybody is found guilty, then that person will be punished, he added.

A government school teacher suffering from COVID-19 died at a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri after a ward boy allegedly removed his portable oxygen support system for providing it to some other patient in the ICU ward, his family members have alleged.

The incident took place on Wednesday, but came to light on Thursday after the hospital staff informed the family members about the 52-year-old man's death.

"As per the CCTV footage, the patient's oxygen support system was removed by the ward boy and he died within 10-15 minutes," one of the relatives of the deceased said.

His son said, "I was with my father at the hospital till Tuesday night and his condition was stable. He was taking food and water properly. However, on Wednesday, someone removed his oxygen support, following which his condition deteriorated, which resulted in his death.'' After the allegations, the hospital authorities have formed a committee to investigate the incident.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Arjun Lal Sharma said, ''The patient was already on dialysis and his haemoglobin level was also low. We will go through the CCTV footage to probe the incident.'' ''If anybody is found guilty, then that person will be punished,'' he added.

