Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Research from the Laboratory of Renewable Energies and Advanced Materials (LERMA) at the International University of Rabat (IUR) by Ayat-Allah Bouramdane addressed the urgent need for efficient water management amidst global urbanization and rising water demand.

The study employs a Multi-Criteria Decision Making (MCDM) approach, specifically the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP), to evaluate and rank various water management strategies suitable for smart cities. The motivation for this research arises from the challenges presented by rapid urbanization, highlighting the necessity for innovative solutions to effectively manage water resources.

It emphasizes the significance of smart cities, which use technology and data to tackle urban challenges like water management. At the core of smart cities are Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and the Internet of Things (IoT). These technologies allow for real-time data collection, analysis, and optimization of city functions. In this context, choosing and prioritizing the best water management strategies becomes essential.

Holistic Assessment of Urban Water Management Solutions

Previous research on water management has looked at specific methods like rainwater harvesting, desalination, and demand management. However, these studies often miss a comprehensive evaluation that considers multiple criteria. This study aims to bridge that gap by evaluating ten distinct water management strategies against a variety of factors. These factors include effectiveness, resource efficiency, social equity, scalability, environmental impact, integration with current systems, long-term sustainability, community engagement, regulatory alignment, return on investment, and data reliability.

Strategies and Key Criteria in Smart City Water Management

Using the Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP), the study assigns weights to these criteria and scores each strategy accordingly. The findings reveal that "Effectiveness and Risk Management" is the most crucial factor. Other important criteria are resource efficiency, system integration, and environmental impact. Top-scoring strategies such as "Smart Metering and Monitoring, Demand Management, and Behavior Change" and "Smart Irrigation Systems" are deemed particularly effective for smart cities. Strategies with moderate scores like "Educational Campaigns and Public Awareness," "Policy and Regulation," and "Rainwater Harvesting" also play significant roles.

The research dives into the concept of smart cities, highlighting their potential to transform urban infrastructure with ICT and IoT technologies. Smart cities encompass smart grids, transportation, energy, water management, buildings, food and agriculture, governance, economy, and healthcare. These interconnected systems aim to improve efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life in urban areas.

Hierarchical Framework for Assessing Urban Water Strategies

The study uses a hierarchical structure to organize the decision-making process. At the top is the goal of assessing water management strategies. The middle layer includes the criteria influencing this assessment, and the bottom layer lists the specific strategies. This setup allows for a systematic evaluation based on the defined criteria.

The results section provides a detailed analysis using a pairwise comparison matrix to determine the importance of each criterion. The study then calculates the weighted sums for each strategy, forming a structured basis for evaluation. Strategies like "Smart Metering and Monitoring" and "Smart Irrigation Systems" are highlighted as particularly effective, while those with medium weights also contribute significantly.

Enhancing Smart City Sustainability through Water Management

The study evaluates the pros and cons of each water management strategy. It combines quantitative data with qualitative insights to offer a thorough understanding of the implications of adopting each strategy in smart cities. The conclusion synthesizes the findings, reaffirming the study's contributions and addressing the initial research questions.

Overall, this study sheds light on the complexities of urban water resource management and proposes a multi-criteria approach to enhance traditional methods. It provides a comprehensive evaluation and a framework for resource allocation based on criteria-weighted assessments, ultimately strengthening the resilience and sustainability of smart cities. Future research could explore factors like climate change and alternative decision-making methods to further refine water management strategies in smart cities.