Understanding the Global Burden of Intimate Partner Violence on Adolescent Girls

A global study conducted by researchers from the World Health Organization (WHO), Hacettepe University in Turkey, and McGill University in Canada highlights the alarming prevalence of intimate partner violence (IPV) against adolescent girls aged 15–19. Drawing on data from the WHO Global Database on Prevalence of Violence Against Women, the study estimates that globally, 24% of adolescent girls who have ever been partnered have experienced physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner in their lifetime, while 16% have endured such violence in the past year. The research spans 161 countries and reveals that IPV is more widespread in low-income and lower-middle-income countries than in higher-income regions, demonstrating stark disparities in the patterns of violence experienced by young girls across the globe.

Regional Disparities in Violence Against Girls

The analysis shows that the rates of IPV against adolescent girls vary significantly between countries and regions. For example, in Papua New Guinea, nearly half (49%) of adolescent girls reported having been subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner at least once in their lives. Similarly high rates were found in other countries, particularly in Oceania, where lifetime prevalence reaches 47%. In contrast, the prevalence of such violence is significantly lower in countries like Georgia, where only 6% of adolescent girls reported similar experiences. These regional differences suggest that local cultural, social, and economic factors play a significant role in shaping the extent of violence against young girls.

Child Marriage: A Major Driver of Violence

One of the key drivers of IPV identified in the study is the prevalence of child marriage. The research found a strong positive correlation between countries with high rates of child marriage and high levels of IPV against adolescent girls. This practice, which is particularly common in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and parts of Latin America, often leads to power imbalances within relationships, making young girls more vulnerable to abuse. In these contexts, girls are frequently married to older men, which exacerbates the risk of physical and sexual violence. Moreover, girls who marry early are more likely to leave school, further limiting their opportunities for economic independence and social mobility, factors that are closely linked to the likelihood of experiencing IPV.

Education as a Protective Factor

On the other hand, the study found that countries with higher rates of female secondary school enrolment tend to have lower levels of IPV. Education appears to be a protective factor, equipping young girls with the knowledge, confidence, and economic potential to challenge traditional gender roles and resist abusive relationships. This finding underscores the importance of investing in education for girls as a key strategy in reducing violence against women and promoting gender equality. In countries where more girls are able to complete secondary education, the association between child marriage and IPV is also weaker, suggesting that education can mitigate some of the harmful effects of early marriage.

Gender-Equitable Laws Can Reduce Violence

The study also highlights the role of gender-equitable laws in reducing IPV against adolescent girls. Countries with laws that ensure equal inheritance rights for men and women and those with strong protections against gender-based violence tend to have lower rates of IPV. This suggests that legal reforms can play a crucial role in changing societal attitudes toward violence and empowering women to assert their rights. However, the researchers note that legal measures alone are not enough to eliminate IPV. Enforcement of laws, alongside broader efforts to challenge discriminatory gender norms and provide support services for victims, is essential for achieving meaningful progress.

Urgent Action Needed to Eliminate Violence

The study’s findings are a sobering reminder of the widespread nature of violence against adolescent girls and the urgent need for global action. While some progress has been made in reducing child marriage and improving access to education for girls, much more needs to be done to ensure that all girls are protected from violence and can reach their full potential. The researchers emphasize that achieving the Sustainable Development Goal of eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030 will require concerted efforts from governments, international organizations, and civil society to implement evidence-based policies and programs. These efforts must prioritize gender equality, expand educational opportunities for girls, and challenge harmful social norms that condone or perpetuate violence against women and girls.

The study provides crucial insights into the factors driving IPV against adolescent girls and offers a roadmap for policymakers seeking to reduce violence and promote gender equality. By investing in education, strengthening legal protections, and addressing the cultural and economic roots of violence, countries can make significant progress toward eliminating IPV and creating safer environments for all girls. However, without urgent and sustained action, the goal of eliminating violence against women and girls by 2030 will remain out of reach.