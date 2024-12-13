Empowering Grenada’s Housing Sector for Inclusive and Resilient Disaster Recovery

The World Bank, in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), has undertaken a Sectoral Recovery Capacity Assessment to evaluate Grenada’s preparedness for disaster recovery and resilience-building in its housing sector. Supported by institutions like the Canada-Caribbean Resilience Facility and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, the study emphasizes the need for systemic reforms to tackle frequent natural hazards and intensifying climate impacts. The housing sector, chosen due to its critical economic and social role, currently struggles with governance gaps, limited resources, and insufficient competencies, all of which undermine its ability to implement recovery projects effectively.

Gaps in Disaster Management and Governance

Outdated policies and insufficient focus on recovery constrain Grenada’s governance framework for disaster risk management (DRM). While the country has some DRM structures in place, their scope is limited to emergency response rather than long-term recovery strategies. A national disaster policy is absent, and critical housing and urban development frameworks remain unformulated. For instance, although the MSDHCE has drafted a National Multi-Hazard Disaster Emergency Management Plan that includes gender and disability considerations, the plan is yet to be approved and operationalized. Moreover, enforcement of building codes is weak, especially during construction stages, which compromises structural resilience. Institutional roles in DRM are fragmented, with limited coordination between agencies, delaying effective recovery interventions. These deficiencies hinder Grenada’s ability to integrate recovery considerations into national and sectoral governance frameworks comprehensively.

Competency Deficits Undermine Recovery Efforts

Skill and knowledge gaps significantly impact the housing sector’s ability to prepare for and implement recovery projects. Staffing levels in key government agencies, including the MSDHCE, are insufficient, with many lacking expertise in critical areas such as project cycle management, risk-informed planning, and post-disaster needs assessments. Recruitment protocols rarely prioritize DRM or inclusion knowledge, further limiting institutional capacity. Local contractors and private enterprises also lack technical expertise and operational guidelines to adopt resilient recovery methods, such as the Build Back Better (BBB) approach. While some training opportunities exist, they are sporadic and often not tailored to the sector’s specific needs. The absence of systematic capacity-building initiatives leaves both public and private actors ill-prepared to address the complexities of resilient recovery.

Limited Resources and Fragmented Risk Information

The availability and management of risk information remain major challenges for Grenada’s housing sector. Hazard and risk data are often outdated, fragmented, and inconsistently used across agencies. The country lacks a comprehensive multi-hazard map, digital cadastre, or inventory of public assets, all of which are essential for effective risk-informed planning and recovery. Financial mechanisms for recovery are equally inadequate. Home insurance coverage is low, with only 20–40% of households insured, mostly as a condition for mortgages. Many policies are underinsured and canceled once loans are repaid, leaving homeowners vulnerable after disasters. Furthermore, the MSDHCE does not have a dedicated recovery budget, complicating resource allocation for large-scale projects. These constraints highlight the urgent need for improved data infrastructure, streamlined access to recovery funding, and stronger financial resilience mechanisms.

Building a Path to Resilience

Despite its challenges, Grenada’s housing sector has significant opportunities to strengthen its recovery capacity. Approving and implementing critical DRM and housing policies, such as the National Multi-Hazard Disaster Emergency Management Plan and the Disaster Management Bill, would provide a solid foundation for coordinated and inclusive recovery efforts. Integrating gender and disability considerations into policies and projects is crucial for addressing the diverse needs of the population. Targeted capacity-building programs in disaster risk management, project management, and resilient infrastructure construction can help bridge skill gaps. Additionally, establishing a national data repository with updated hazard and risk information would improve decision-making processes and enable risk-informed planning.

Investments in infrastructure and financial tools are also essential. Retrofitting substandard housing units and climate-proofing critical infrastructure would reduce vulnerabilities to natural hazards. Strengthening the enforcement of building codes, particularly in informal housing developments, would enhance structural integrity. Encouraging the adoption of private property insurance and improving access to recovery funding mechanisms would provide financial security for households and communities. Collaboration between local contractors, government agencies, and international partners can further facilitate innovative solutions tailored to Grenada’s unique challenges.

A Collaborative Vision for Grenada’s Future

The findings from this assessment underline the need for a coordinated effort by national and international stakeholders to address the governance, competency, and resource gaps in Grenada’s housing sector. Proactive investments in resilient infrastructure, inclusive policies, and capacity-building programs are critical to mitigating disaster risks and adapting to the impacts of climate change. By prioritizing these interventions, Grenada can not only enhance its ability to recover from disasters but also safeguard its development gains and ensure a more secure and sustainable future for its citizens. The collaborative approach recommended in this study offers a roadmap for achieving these goals, emphasizing the importance of resilience in building a better tomorrow for Grenada.