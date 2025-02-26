World Bank Confident in India's Economic Potential
The World Bank has expressed confidence in the Indian economy despite a slight downward growth trend, urging investors to join the promising market. At the Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit, Country Director Auguste Tano Kouame reinforced the positive outlook, highlighting India as a bright spot globally for investment.
The World Bank has reiterated its optimism in the Indian economy, even though growth has seen a minor decline. This was stated by World Bank Country Director, Auguste Tano Kouame, during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit.
Addressing the summit, Kouame emphasized that the World Bank views the Indian market with confidence, despite recent economic fluctuations. He assured investors that India remains a strong investment destination.
With India's economic growth projected at 7.2% for the current fiscal, Kouame highlighted India's prospects as a global economic beacon and encouraged investments in the country.
