World Bank Confident in India's Economic Potential

The World Bank has reiterated its optimism in the Indian economy, even though growth has seen a minor decline. This was stated by World Bank Country Director, Auguste Tano Kouame, during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Business Summit.

Addressing the summit, Kouame emphasized that the World Bank views the Indian market with confidence, despite recent economic fluctuations. He assured investors that India remains a strong investment destination.

With India's economic growth projected at 7.2% for the current fiscal, Kouame highlighted India's prospects as a global economic beacon and encouraged investments in the country.

