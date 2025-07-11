South Korea Donates Record Rice Aid to Kenya, Sustaining 720,000 Refugees

In a powerful gesture of global solidarity and humanitarian commitment, the Republic of Korea has donated a record-breaking 23,268 metric tons of rice to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to help meet the urgent food needs of over 720,000 refugees in Kenya. The donation, valued at US$18 million and delivered through Korea’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA), marks the largest contribution by South Korea to Kenya’s refugee population since support began in 2018.

Sustaining Vulnerable Populations Amid Shrinking Resources

The rice donation comes at a critical time as refugee numbers in Kenya continue to rise sharply, while international funding for food aid has dwindled. Over the past five years, the number of refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya has surged by more than 70 percent — from approximately 500,000 in 2018 to over 843,000 by 2025. Many of these refugees have fled protracted conflicts, persecution, and climate shocks in neighboring countries such as Somalia, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Yet despite the growing needs, WFP has faced significant funding gaps that have forced it to cut food rations to just one-third of the required daily allowance. The current rice contribution is expected to cover the food needs of refugees living in Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps, as well as Kalobeyei settlement, for a six-month period.

“This generous contribution is vital as we work to respond to the needs of an increasing number of refugees in Kenya, while the resources available to support them are decreasing,” said Baimankay Sankoh, WFP’s Deputy Country Director in Kenya. “Most refugees are unable to work or return home and are entirely dependent on humanitarian assistance to survive. This generous rice contribution from the Republic of Korea is more vital than ever for WFP to continue supporting the food needs of hundreds of thousands of refugees.”

Predictable Support, Reliable Partnership

One of the defining features of Korea’s support has been the consistency and predictability of its contributions. Unlike ad hoc donations, Korea’s rice shipments arrive on a fixed annual schedule, enabling WFP to plan its operations with greater efficiency and flexibility. This foresight is invaluable in the fluid context of humanitarian emergencies, where shifting needs require agile responses.

In addition to quantity and predictability, the rice provided by Korea is also of high nutritional quality. This helps WFP in its mission to not only provide food, but also promote dietary diversity and nutritional adequacy among refugee populations, which is essential in reducing malnutrition and disease in overcrowded camp settings.

Korea’s Expanding Humanitarian Footprint

The latest donation underscores South Korea’s growing role as a leading humanitarian partner in the region. Since 2018, MAFRA has facilitated rice contributions worth over US$88 million to WFP Kenya operations, a testament to Korea’s long-term commitment to supporting food security in Eastern Africa.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, H.E. Kang Hyung-shik, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kenya, emphasized Korea’s deep-rooted ethos of international solidarity: “The Republic of Korea is proud to stand alongside other nations in responding to the rising hunger crisis and providing hope to thousands of families in the eastern Africa region,” said Ambassador Kang. “Our history is deeply rooted in global solidarity, and we remain committed to standing with those in need.”

Korea's experience of food insecurity during its own post-war recovery in the 1950s continues to shape its foreign aid philosophy. Today, as one of the world's top donors of rice through WFP, the country embodies a transition from aid recipient to generous donor.

Uplifting Lives, Restoring Dignity

The rice contribution does more than meet nutritional needs—it restores dignity and hope to refugee families who are often left in limbo for years, unable to repatriate or legally work. By ensuring food security, Korea’s assistance enables refugees to focus on rebuilding their lives, sending children to school, and participating in development programmes offered in the camps.

For WFP, the partnership with Korea is not just about logistics and funding—it is a model of consistent, principled humanitarian engagement.

Looking Ahead

As global displacement reaches historic highs, WFP continues to call on donors to step up and ensure that those forced to flee are not also forced to starve. The support from South Korea sets a powerful precedent, reinforcing the importance of stable, predictable, and quality food aid for the world’s most vulnerable populations.

With this latest rice shipment, South Korea reaffirms its place as a steadfast ally to WFP and a critical lifeline for hundreds of thousands of refugees struggling to survive in Kenya’s arid regions.