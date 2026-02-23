Left Menu

'Meri Rasoi' Scheme: Strengthening Food Security in Punjab

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has announced the 'Meri Rasoi' scheme, providing free quarterly food kits to 40 lakh families under the National Food Security Act. With an outlay of Rs 950 crore, this initiative aims to enhance food and nutrition security in Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the launch of the 'Meri Rasoi' scheme on Monday, aimed at bolstering food security in Punjab. The initiative will provide free quarterly food kits to 40 lakh families registered under the National Food Security Act.

The scheme, announced after a cabinet meeting, reflects the government's commitment to ensuring no household in Punjab goes hungry. With a budget of Rs 950 crore, each kit contains essential food items and supplements the wheat already provided under NFSA.

The distribution of food kits will commence in April, with Markfed as the nodal agency. The government promises uncompromised quality and strict monitoring to ensure smooth delivery. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann reiterated Punjab's readiness to cooperate in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

