Timor-Leste Labour Inspectors Trained to Enforce New National OSH Law

In a significant step toward advancing worker safety and health standards, the International Labour Organization (ILO), in collaboration with the Ministry of Manpower of the Republic of Indonesia, conducted a three-day technical training programme for the General Labour Inspectorate (IGT) of Timor-Leste. Held in Dili from 9–11 July 2025, the training brought together 30 labour inspectors from across the country to build technical capacity, exchange knowledge, and reinforce the enforcement of Timor-Leste’s new legal framework on occupational safety and health (OSH).

The event follows a major policy milestone: the enactment of Law No. 11/2023 on Safety, Health and Hygiene at the Workplace, which marks Timor-Leste’s first comprehensive OSH legislation. The new law mandates employers to adopt preventive measures to mitigate hazards such as dust, noise, poor lighting, and extreme temperatures, establishing a modern standard for workplace safety in the country.

A New Era of Labour Inspection and Regional Cooperation

The training programme was facilitated by experienced OSH specialists from both the Ministry of Manpower of Indonesia and the Indonesian Forum for Occupational Environment Testing Association (PJK3), highlighting strong regional cooperation among ILO Member States.

Waluyo, PG Dip Sc (OSH), M.Sc, a representative from Indonesia’s OSH Centre, emphasized the value of shared expertise:

“We are pleased to be able to share our experiences from OSH inspections across various sectors in Indonesia. We hope that our fellow OSH inspectors in Timor-Leste gain valuable insights and can enrich the way they do their inspections in the future.”

Through a combination of classroom instruction and practical field exercises, the training focused on enabling inspectors to carry out data-driven, evidence-based inspections aligned with the principles of the newly enacted OSH law.

Building Skills for Real-World Application

Over the course of the three days, participants were trained in:

Hazard identification techniques

Use and interpretation of occupational environment measurement tools

Applying findings from inspections to real workplace scenarios

Understanding international standards and good practices for OSH compliance

Inspectors were introduced to instruments for measuring dust concentration, noise levels, lighting intensity, and thermal conditions. These competencies are vital for implementing the OSH law’s preventive approach, which requires a scientific assessment of workplace risks and the application of suitable mitigation strategies.

Field Visit Bridges Theory and Practice

A key highlight of the training was a field visit to a concrete block manufacturing facility, where participants were able to put their new skills into practice. Using portable tools, inspectors conducted on-site assessments, applying classroom knowledge to evaluate real environmental conditions in a high-risk industrial setting.

“This practical experience helps us link theoretical knowledge with real workplace challenges,” remarked one of the participating inspectors, reflecting the value of hands-on learning in complementing policy knowledge.

A Broader Vision for OSH in Timor-Leste

According to Lita Octavia, ILO National Programme Officer, the training is just one component of a larger strategy to elevate OSH standards and practices in Timor-Leste.

“It is crucial that labour inspectors are equipped with the technical skills, appropriate tools and solid knowledge to carry out effective, evidence-based and reliable inspections,” she explained. “In parallel, the ILO encourages Timor-Leste to adopt complementary regulations to support consistent and data-driven enforcement of OSH standards.”

The training also offered insight into Indonesia’s OSH regulations, giving participants practical reference points for developing Timor-Leste’s own technical standards in the future. These comparative lessons are expected to guide the creation of localized OSH regulations that are not only comprehensive but contextually relevant and enforceable.

Supporting National Labour Policy Reform

Timor-Leste's introduction of Law No. 11/2023 reflects the government’s commitment to aligning with international labour standards and ensuring decent, safe, and healthy working conditions for all. The law represents a major leap forward in formalizing protections for workers across diverse sectors—from construction and manufacturing to healthcare and public service.

With the IGT designated as the lead enforcement agency, building the technical competence and regulatory awareness of labour inspectors is critical for the law’s successful implementation. Programmes like this training are essential for institutionalizing inspection protocols, improving employer compliance, and reducing occupational risks.

Regional Solidarity for Safer Workplaces

The training in Dili represents more than a capacity-building workshop—it is a symbol of regional solidarity and shared learning. It showcases how ILO-facilitated partnerships can drive tangible improvements in workplace safety through mutual cooperation and knowledge exchange.

As Timor-Leste moves forward with implementing its OSH law, the ILO remains committed to supporting the country’s efforts to protect its workforce, promote decent work, and strengthen labour governance institutions for long-term resilience and economic development.