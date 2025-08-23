Cambodian Trainees Gain Skills in China Ahead of ASEAN Competition

Cambodia’s future construction professionals have taken a significant step forward in their career journeys, thanks to a two-week intensive training programme in wall and floor tiling held at China’s prestigious Zhejiang Construction Technician College (ZCTC). The initiative, which ran from 30 July to 9 August 2025, was organized under the Belt and Road South-South Cooperation Skills Development Network and supported by the ILO/China Partnership Programme.

Preparing Cambodia’s Next Generation of Skilled Workers

The training programme targeted five Cambodian construction trainees and students, selected for their potential to represent the country in regional and international skills competitions. The initiative is part of broader efforts to empower youth with industry-relevant technical expertise, raising professional standards in Cambodia’s growing construction sector.

Officials emphasized that the programme reflects a “face-to-face, hand-in-hand” learning model, combining classroom-based instruction with practical workshops. Participants worked with industry-standard tools and equipment, honing their craft in professional wall and floor tiling. The curriculum focused on:

Layout planning – understanding tile patterns, alignment, and measurement.

Precision cutting – using modern tools to achieve exact cuts and smooth edges.

Surface preparation and finishing – ensuring durability and aesthetic appeal in tiling projects.

Workplace safety – practicing occupational safety and health measures.

Building Competitiveness for International Events

Beyond technical proficiency, the training introduced participants to international competition standards, equipping them with knowledge of evaluation methods used in events like WorldSkills ASEAN and the WorldSkills Competition. Trainees were coached in areas such as:

Time management – completing tasks under strict deadlines.

Material optimisation – minimizing waste and using resources efficiently.

Aesthetic presentation – ensuring uniformity, symmetry, and visual appeal.

Discipline under pressure – performing with accuracy in a competitive environment.

This experience is seen as essential for Cambodian youth preparing for WorldSkills ASEAN Manila 2025, scheduled for 26–28 August 2025 in the Philippines, as well as future global competitions.

Voices from the Training

A Cambodian trainee expressed the group’s enthusiasm and confidence:

“This training makes us feel ready, confident, and motivated to represent our country. It has equipped us with advanced know-how and the confidence to compete in national and regional competitions, and to become future trainers for other youth in Cambodia.”

Such testimonies highlight how the programme not only equips participants with technical mastery but also nurtures pride, resilience, and leadership qualities that can inspire other young professionals in the sector.

ZCTC’s Commitment to Skills Development

Representatives from ZCTC underscored the importance of “learning by doing”, a principle that guided the training. They reaffirmed the college’s commitment to supporting international trainees through access to world-class training facilities, seasoned instructors, and practical learning environments that mirror real-life construction challenges.

As one official noted, international cooperation in technical education is key to raising standards and building bridges between countries. The college aims to expand such partnerships to ensure more youth from developing countries gain access to competitive skills and global exposure.

Broader Impact on Cambodia’s Workforce Development

The programme contributes to Cambodia’s long-term workforce development strategy by:

Preparing skilled workers to compete at regional and international levels.

Enhancing Cambodia’s construction sector with workers trained to global standards .

Strengthening South-South cooperation under the Belt and Road framework.

Creating a multiplier effect, as returning trainees are expected to share knowledge with peers and train future participants.

The ILO/China Partnership Programme continues to support these initiatives, recognizing the dual role of such training in promoting decent work opportunities and uplifting national skills ecosystems.

Looking Ahead

As Cambodia prepares to send its trainees to WorldSkills ASEAN Manila 2025, the country’s representatives will not only showcase their craftsmanship but also embody the results of international collaboration in education and skills training. The experience in China has equipped them with both technical expertise and the competitive mindset needed to excel on the global stage.

For Cambodia, initiatives like this represent an investment in its human capital—empowering youth, strengthening industries, and enhancing the country’s reputation in the ASEAN region and beyond.