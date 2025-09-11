Left Menu

Guterres condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar as ‘flagrant violation’

In a statement, António Guterres spoke out against what he called a “flagrant violation” of Qatari sovereignty and territorial integrity.

UN News | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:18 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UN Secretary-General has condemned an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on Tuesday, while highlighting the “very positive role” played by the country in achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and securing the release of hostages.

 

He insisted that all parties must focus on achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, “not (on) destroying it”.

No senior leaders killed, claims Hamas

Hamas reported that six people had been killed, including the son of one of its exiled leaders from the Gaza Strip – but added that its senior negotiators and top officials had all survived.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the attack had been Israel’s sole responsibility, although the White House Spokesperson said that the President of the United States had been informed in advance and directed his officials to alert Doha – but the message was conveyed too late to stop the attack.

President Donald Trump said in a social media post that bombing Qatar, a “sovereign nation and close ally” of the US, does not advance the goals of either Israel or the US.

‘Blatant violation’: Qatar

The Qatari Government condemned the attack as a “blatant violation of international law” and the Qatari Prime Minister said at a press conference that “there must be a response from the entire region to such barbaric actions.”

Qatar – alongside the US and Egypt – had brokered extensive efforts to end the Gaza war which began on 7 October 2023 when Hamas and other militants attacked settlements in southern Israel.

 
 

