Brunei Holds First-Ever Tripartite Dialogue to Strengthen National OSH Governance

Brunei Darussalam has taken a historic step toward strengthening workplace safety by convening its first national tripartite dialogue on occupational safety and health (OSH). For the first time, representatives of government, employers, and workers came together in a dedicated forum to discuss shared priorities and advance a unified national approach to OSH governance.

The dialogue, held on 20 November 2025, was organized by the Safety, Health and Environment National Authority (SHENA) following an International Labour Organization (ILO) recommendation to establish a national tripartite advisory platform for OSH. It marks a major milestone in Brunei’s efforts to modernize its labour governance framework and ensure safer, healthier workplaces nationwide.

A Milestone in Social Dialogue

Participants included:

Government representatives through SHENA

Employers represented by the Industry Safety and Environment Group (IHSEG)

Workers represented by the Occupational Safety and Health Workers Association (OSHWA)

ILO technical experts providing guidance and global best practices

The gathering reflects Brunei’s increasing commitment to strengthening social dialogue—an essential pillar of effective OSH policy-making and implementation.

Dr. Yuka Ujita, Senior OSH Specialist at the ILO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, emphasized the importance of the event:

“This first tripartite OSH dialogue represents an important milestone for Brunei Darussalam. A strong national framework for OSH can only be achieved through active and close cooperation between government, employers and workers. The ILO is proud to support Brunei in building a sustainable and inclusive approach to protecting workers and promoting a safe and healthy working environment for all.”

Towards a National OSH Advisory Body

During the meeting, stakeholders discussed concrete next steps in establishing a formal national tripartite advisory body on occupational safety and health. This body would:

Strengthen labour governance

Coordinate national OSH policies

Provide strategic guidance to SHENA and relevant ministries

Promote consistent OSH standards across industries

Reinforce Brunei’s preventative safety culture

Participants also identified opportunities for joint initiatives between employers and workers, including OSH awareness campaigns, sector-specific training programmes, and improved consultation mechanisms at enterprise level.

A Dialogue That Builds on Recent International Commitments

The tripartite dialogue is part of a broader effort by Brunei Darussalam to elevate safety and health to a national priority. In June 2024, during the 112th Session of the International Labour Conference, Brunei formally ratified the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006 (No. 187).

This convention commits member states to:

Establish a national OSH system

Develop coherent national OSH policies

Promote a preventative OSH culture

Ensure meaningful engagement of employers’ and workers’ organizations

The November 2025 tripartite dialogue is seen as a crucial step in fulfilling these obligations.

ILO Support Since 2022: Building OSH Capacity and Institutions

The ILO has been working with Brunei Darussalam since 2022 to strengthen national OSH structures. Support has included:

Institutional development assistance

Technical guidance on OSH legislation and standards

Training and capacity building for regulators, employers, and worker representatives

Support for strengthening inspection systems

Guidance for developing sustainable OSH management systems

This partnership has helped Brunei lay the groundwork for establishing a robust, modern OSH framework aligned with international standards.

Why the Tripartite Approach Matters

International experience shows that OSH systems are strongest when all stakeholders are meaningfully involved. A tripartite approach ensures:

Government can design effective, enforceable policies

Employers can implement practical and cost-effective safety measures

Workers can contribute frontline insights into risks and hazards

Brunei’s first OSH dialogue is therefore more than symbolic—it represents the foundation of a broader collaborative strategy to reduce workplace accidents, protect workers’ rights, improve OSH compliance, and raise productivity.

Looking Ahead: Building a Safer Future for Brunei’s Workforce

As a next step, Brunei Darussalam is expected to move toward establishing the National OSH Tripartite Advisory Body, supported by continuous exchanges between SHENA, employers, workers, and the ILO.

With increasing economic diversification, infrastructure development, and industrial expansion, strengthening OSH systems has become essential for:

Safeguarding workers

Supporting sustainable business growth

Enhancing competitiveness

Meeting international labour standards

By launching its first national tripartite OSH dialogue, Brunei has demonstrated a firm commitment to building a preventative safety culture that benefits all sectors of society.