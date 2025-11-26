Brunei Holds First-Ever Tripartite Dialogue to Strengthen National OSH Governance
The gathering reflects Brunei’s increasing commitment to strengthening social dialogue—an essential pillar of effective OSH policy-making and implementation.
- Country:
- Brunei Darussalam
Brunei Darussalam has taken a historic step toward strengthening workplace safety by convening its first national tripartite dialogue on occupational safety and health (OSH). For the first time, representatives of government, employers, and workers came together in a dedicated forum to discuss shared priorities and advance a unified national approach to OSH governance.
The dialogue, held on 20 November 2025, was organized by the Safety, Health and Environment National Authority (SHENA) following an International Labour Organization (ILO) recommendation to establish a national tripartite advisory platform for OSH. It marks a major milestone in Brunei’s efforts to modernize its labour governance framework and ensure safer, healthier workplaces nationwide.
A Milestone in Social Dialogue
Participants included:
-
Government representatives through SHENA
-
Employers represented by the Industry Safety and Environment Group (IHSEG)
-
Workers represented by the Occupational Safety and Health Workers Association (OSHWA)
-
ILO technical experts providing guidance and global best practices
The gathering reflects Brunei’s increasing commitment to strengthening social dialogue—an essential pillar of effective OSH policy-making and implementation.
Dr. Yuka Ujita, Senior OSH Specialist at the ILO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, emphasized the importance of the event:
“This first tripartite OSH dialogue represents an important milestone for Brunei Darussalam. A strong national framework for OSH can only be achieved through active and close cooperation between government, employers and workers. The ILO is proud to support Brunei in building a sustainable and inclusive approach to protecting workers and promoting a safe and healthy working environment for all.”
Towards a National OSH Advisory Body
During the meeting, stakeholders discussed concrete next steps in establishing a formal national tripartite advisory body on occupational safety and health. This body would:
-
Strengthen labour governance
-
Coordinate national OSH policies
-
Provide strategic guidance to SHENA and relevant ministries
-
Promote consistent OSH standards across industries
-
Reinforce Brunei’s preventative safety culture
Participants also identified opportunities for joint initiatives between employers and workers, including OSH awareness campaigns, sector-specific training programmes, and improved consultation mechanisms at enterprise level.
A Dialogue That Builds on Recent International Commitments
The tripartite dialogue is part of a broader effort by Brunei Darussalam to elevate safety and health to a national priority. In June 2024, during the 112th Session of the International Labour Conference, Brunei formally ratified the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006 (No. 187).
This convention commits member states to:
-
Establish a national OSH system
-
Develop coherent national OSH policies
-
Promote a preventative OSH culture
-
Ensure meaningful engagement of employers’ and workers’ organizations
The November 2025 tripartite dialogue is seen as a crucial step in fulfilling these obligations.
ILO Support Since 2022: Building OSH Capacity and Institutions
The ILO has been working with Brunei Darussalam since 2022 to strengthen national OSH structures. Support has included:
-
Institutional development assistance
-
Technical guidance on OSH legislation and standards
-
Training and capacity building for regulators, employers, and worker representatives
-
Support for strengthening inspection systems
-
Guidance for developing sustainable OSH management systems
This partnership has helped Brunei lay the groundwork for establishing a robust, modern OSH framework aligned with international standards.
Why the Tripartite Approach Matters
International experience shows that OSH systems are strongest when all stakeholders are meaningfully involved. A tripartite approach ensures:
-
Government can design effective, enforceable policies
-
Employers can implement practical and cost-effective safety measures
-
Workers can contribute frontline insights into risks and hazards
Brunei’s first OSH dialogue is therefore more than symbolic—it represents the foundation of a broader collaborative strategy to reduce workplace accidents, protect workers’ rights, improve OSH compliance, and raise productivity.
Looking Ahead: Building a Safer Future for Brunei’s Workforce
As a next step, Brunei Darussalam is expected to move toward establishing the National OSH Tripartite Advisory Body, supported by continuous exchanges between SHENA, employers, workers, and the ILO.
With increasing economic diversification, infrastructure development, and industrial expansion, strengthening OSH systems has become essential for:
-
Safeguarding workers
-
Supporting sustainable business growth
-
Enhancing competitiveness
-
Meeting international labour standards
By launching its first national tripartite OSH dialogue, Brunei has demonstrated a firm commitment to building a preventative safety culture that benefits all sectors of society.