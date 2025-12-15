In Baghdad, Guterres hails ‘new chapter’ in Iraq as UN mission draws to a close

UNAMI was established in 2003 following the fall of Saddam Hussein and has supported Iraq through political transition, post-conflict recovery, and the horrors of ISIL, also known as Da'esh. Its mandate concludes on 31 December.

Mr. Guterres said the progress made by the Iraqi people in recent years is a source of inspiration.

“We recognize that today, as we close one chapter of the history of the United Nations and Iraq — and open another.”

‘A country at peace’

The Secretary-General hailed the courage, fortitude and determination of the Iraqi people who overcame decades of violence, oppression, war, terrorism, sectarianism and foreign interference.

“Against all odds, the Iraqi people never wavered in your commitment to build a peaceful, inclusive society based on the rule of law and democratic institutions,” he said.

He pointed to milestones achieved over the past two decades, including the drafting of the 2005 Constitution, multiple national elections, and the territorial defeat of the terrorist group Da’esh, also known as ISIL.

Today, Iraq is “a country at peace with increased security and a clear determination to win the battle of development.”

UN Mission’s role

“UNAMI was honoured and humbled to walk side-by-side with the Iraqi people,” he said, noting that the Mission had advised successive governments and parliaments on judicial and legal reforms, promoted human rights, and supported civic space for women, youth and minorities.

Furthermore, when Da’esh seized large parts of Iraqi territory, UNAMI helped mobilize and coordinate support to protect civilians and millions of displaced persons.

The mission worked to promote inclusive, political dialogue and national reconciliation. It also helped ensure the safe return of millions of displaced people, including returnees from al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria and members of the Yazidi minority community who suffered abuse and violence at the hands of Da’esh.

Tribute to staff

The Secretary-General saluted all UNAMI staff and paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack on the mission’s headquarters on 19 August 2003. The bombing killed 22 personnel and injured over 100.

“It is deeply moving for us to be joined by some of the survivors and victims’ families,” he said.

“We honour the memory and legacy of them all — including Sérgio Vieira de Mello, the first Special Representative to lead the Mission.”

He also expressed gratitude to the Mission’s national staff members “who worked year in and year out to rebuild and strengthen their country.”

An ‘enduring partnership’

The Secretary-General concluded his remarks by highlighting his meeting that day with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani where he reaffirmed the UN’s commitment to support Iraq as it continues strengthening institutions, governance and accountability; improving public services; and diversifying the economy.

“I emphasized that while a mission may conclude, the United Nations will always walk alongside the people of Iraq on the path toward peace, sustainable development and human rights,” he said.

Mr. Guterres was especially touched that the Government has dedicated a street in Baghdad as ‘UN Street.’ This represents “a powerful symbol of our enduring partnership — a reminder of the road we have travelled together, and the road that still lies ahead,” he said.

“It is important that the whole of the international community understands that today is a new chapter. Relations between Iraq and the United Nations will be normal relations,” he added.

The Secretary-General assured Iraqis that “the United Nations will continue to be with you every step of the way.”