Eutelsat, Airtel offer satellite connectivity for Indian Army relief efforts in Sri Lanka

Eutelsat alongwith partner Airtel, is extending its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity 'OneWeb' to strengthen the Indian Army's ongoing humanitarian relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sri Lanka, a release said on Monday.

With the deployment of Eutelsat's OneWeb high-speed, low latency LEO services, the Indian Army has been able to re-establish reliable communications in regions where terrestrial networks have been severely disrupted, it further said.

The connectivity is facilitating round the clock telemedicine consultations with specialist medical teams, ensuring the Army is able to deliver essential healthcare and emergency assistance with urgency, to the affected communities.

The initiative underlines the critical role of resilient, fast, satellite infrastructure in restoring essential services and in operational continuity during disaster response efforts, according to the release.

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for APAC, Eutelsat, said the company is deeply committed to supporting the Indian Army's relief efforts with OneWeb LEO connectivity, delivered in partnership with Airtel.

''The ability to maintain high-quality communications in crisis situations is vital, and we remain committed to equipping organisations on the ground with secure, resilient connectivity required to safeguard lives and enable essential services,'' Idnani said.

Sri Lanka recently faced one of its worst weather disasters in two decades, as widespread flooding and landslides ravaged the island nation leaving hundreds dead or missing, and affecting thousands more.

