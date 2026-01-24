Refugee Women Break Barriers Through Mechanics Training, Redefining Work and Opportunity in Uganda

“I tell my daughter I’m in school too. I’m learning too,” says Elina Iraguha, smiling as she explains her new training programme to her five-year-old. For Iraguha, enrolling in a motor vehicle mechanics course—a field traditionally dominated by men—was not a risk but a deliberate choice.

“I chose mechanics because I want to earn a living and show that women can succeed in any field,” she says.

Born in Rwanda, Iraguha has lived in the Kyaka II Refugee Settlement in Uganda since she was just one year old. Today, she is part of a UN Women vocational skills programme aimed at strengthening economic independence for women living in refugee settlements and host communities. The initiative provides second-chance education opportunities through a collaboration with Peace Winds Japan, funded by the Government of Japan.

Beyond skills training, the programme promotes self-sufficiency, confidence and long-term stability—key pillars not only for women’s empowerment, but also for peace and security. Sustainable livelihoods help reduce economic stress, strengthen social cohesion and lower the risk of local conflict in displacement-affected communities.

Education as a Pathway to Security and Stability

For Ange Shokano, the mechanics programme offered a lifeline at a critical moment. She arrived at Kyaka II in 2019 with her family after fleeing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where armed rebel groups had made life unsafe.

The second of seven children, Shokano recalls finding peace in Uganda—but opportunities remained limited. Two years ago, she was forced to drop out of school when her family could no longer afford tuition fees.

“My mother was the first person to encourage me to join the mechanics programme,” Shokano says. “She told me, ‘I don’t have money to keep you in school, but this training will help you sustain yourself.’”

For Iraguha, the decision was also deeply personal. “I’ve loved cars since I was a child,” she explains. “But I only ever saw men working as mechanics. I kept asking myself—women can drive, so why can’t we repair cars?”

That question became her motivation.

“I expect a lot from this course,” Iraguha says. “I see people with their own businesses because of these skills. My dream is to own my own workshop.”

Challenging Gender Norms in Male-Dominated Trades

The first days of training were not without doubts. Shokano admits she initially worried about physical strength and endurance.

“I thought about the energy it would take,” she says. “Then I realized it’s your mind that limits you. Changing a tyre doesn’t require big muscles—it requires a jack.”

Family support played a crucial role for both women, though not everyone was convinced at first. Iraguha recalls her father’s reaction when she told him she had applied for the mechanics course.

“He said, ‘That job is for men! Leave it for your brothers!’” she remembers. “But I told him, ‘Just let me try.’”

Over time, his doubts faded. “Once he saw how well I was managing repairs, he was impressed,” she says.

Still, community perceptions remain a challenge. “Some people say women who do ‘men’s work’ are tough, even scary,” Iraguha laughs. “But what matters is my motivation—what I want to achieve in life.”

She believes skill and quality will ultimately speak louder than stereotypes.

From Skills to Community Leadership

As women in the programme gain confidence and income-earning potential, their impact extends beyond their own households. Many plan to reinvest in their families and communities—paying siblings’ school fees, starting businesses, and mentoring other women and girls.

“I want to earn enough to support my siblings and start my own garage,” Iraguha says. Looking ahead, her vision is ambitious.

“In ten years, I want a big workshop where I repair cars and train others—up to 50 learners, mostly women. Many women overlook this job because they think it’s only for men. But it’s just a skill. Anyone can learn it.”

After just one month of training, Iraguha and Shokano have already mastered tyre and brake repairs. At the end of six months, they will receive certification and a starter toolkit to help them launch and manage their own enterprises.

Shokano hopes to form a women-led garage with fellow trainees, combining income generation with continued skills development.

“It’s important for women to focus on themselves,” she says. “Learn mechanics, hairdressing—whatever skills help you sustain your life.”

Education Beyond the Classroom

The journeys of Iraguha and Shokano highlight how education extends beyond textbooks. For displaced women, learning is about agency, dignity and choice—the power to challenge gender norms, secure livelihoods and strengthen communities.

As the world marks the International Day of Education, their stories underscore what becomes possible when education meets opportunity.

“Education is the key,” Shokano says. “It opens doors that were once closed in my future.”