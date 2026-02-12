IATA Wings of Change Americas Conference Heads to Santiago in April

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the 16th Wings of Change Americas (WOCA) Conference will take place on 8–9 April in Santiago de Chile, with LATAM Airlines Group serving as the host airline.

Recognised as the premier aviation gathering in Latin America and the Caribbean, WOCA 2026 will bring together more than 400 industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss aviation’s growing role as a driver of regional development and economic transformation.

Theme: Aviation as a Catalyst for Economic Transformation

This year’s conference will be held under the theme:

“Beyond Borders – Aviation as a Catalyst for Economic Transformation”

Discussions will focus on how stronger collaboration between aviation leaders and government authorities can:

Expand regional connectivity

Accelerate economic growth

Strengthen global competitiveness

IATA said the event will highlight the aviation sector’s importance not only as a transport enabler, but also as a strategic pillar for trade, investment, tourism, and job creation.

High-Level Airline Leadership 참석

Peter Cerdá, IATA’s Regional Vice President for the Americas, will speak alongside some of the region’s top airline CEOs, including:

Roberto Alvo – CEO, LATAM Airlines Group

Daniel Belaunde – CEO, Sky Airline

Adrian Neuhauser – CEO, Abra Group

Gabriel Oliva – President, Avianca Group

Estuardo Ortiz – CEO, JetSMART Airlines

The presence of major airline executives underscores the conference’s role in shaping the future aviation agenda across the Americas.

Key Panels: Sustainability, AI, Cargo and Regulation

WOCA 2026 will feature a series of high-level panel discussions aimed at delivering solutions across the aviation value chain, including:

Sustainability & Innovation – Overcoming Barriers toward Net Zero Carbon Emissions in Latin America

Airport Executive Roundtable – Powering the Next Generation of Infrastructure in the Americas

Regulatory Roundtable – Balancing Consumer Protection & Industry Viability

Air Cargo & Logistics – Unlocking Trade Potential in the Americas

Code, Cloud, Cabin – AI’s Triple Play in Aviation

Industry topics such as technology adoption, the role of artificial intelligence, sustainable aviation fuel pathways, and cargo-led trade growth will be central to the programme.

First Major Aviation Event to Welcome Chile’s New Administration

WOCA will also mark the first aviation industry event in Chile to welcome representatives of the country’s newly elected administration, reflecting the conference’s objective of strengthening government–industry partnerships.

Aviation’s Economic Impact Set to Double by 2043

IATA highlighted aviation’s powerful contribution to economic and social development across Latin America and the Caribbean.

In 2023, aviation supported:

8.3 million jobs

USD 240 billion in GDP contribution

By 2043, these figures are projected to nearly double to:

15 million jobs supported

USD 500 billion in GDP contribution

A Regional Platform for Future Growth

With connectivity, sustainability, infrastructure investment and AI innovation all at the forefront, WOCA 2026 is expected to serve as a critical platform for shaping aviation’s next chapter in Latin America and the Caribbean.