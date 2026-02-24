Unlocking Kenya’s Sanitation Future Through Strategic Utility Partnerships

Kenya has made real progress in expanding access to water, reaching about 70 percent national coverage and setting its sights on universal access by 2030. But sanitation tells a different story. In many towns and cities, sewer networks serve only a minority of households. Most families rely on pit latrines or septic tanks, many of which are poorly managed. Rapid urban growth, climate pressures, limited tariffs and long project preparation cycles have slowed progress.

A new policy brief developed through collaboration between the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology Eawag, the African Development Bank, Open Capital, Fresh Life, the African Population and Health Research Center, and Nakuru Water and Sanitation Company argues that the solution lies in stronger partnerships. The message is simple: sanitation cannot be fixed by utilities alone. It requires coordinated action between governments, investors, small businesses, researchers and communities.

Why Partnerships Matter More Than Ever

Kenya’s water and sanitation sector operates under a devolved system. National agencies develop major infrastructure, while 47 county governments and 92 Water Service Providers handle service delivery under national regulation. Investment has increased in recent years, including through the National Water and Sanitation Investment and Financing Plan launched in 2022, which identified thousands of projects requiring massive funding to meet 2030 targets.

Yet sanitation remains underfunded and fragmented. Utilities often lack the financial resources to expand services. Many sanitation projects are not “investment-ready” because they lack proper feasibility studies and documentation. Data systems are not always integrated, making planning and monitoring difficult. Climate change is adding new risks through floods and droughts.

The brief argues that well-designed partnerships can unlock finance, improve coordination, strengthen data systems and speed up innovation. By working together, different actors can share risk, pool expertise and create solutions that are both inclusive and financially sustainable.

Nakuru’s Model in Action

Nakuru Water and Sanitation Company, or NAWASSCO, provides a strong example of what this approach looks like in practice. The utility serves more than 545,000 people, about 94 percent of Nakuru County’s population. It has achieved 31 percent sewer coverage and aims to increase that to 45 percent by 2030, with a longer-term goal of universal access to safely managed water and sanitation services in its service area.

One of Nakuru’s key innovations is its governance structure. In 2018, the county created a Countywide Sanitation Technical Steering Committee that brings together departments responsible for water, health, infrastructure, planning and finance, alongside regulators, community representatives and academia. This platform improves coordination, aligns projects with county priorities and helps mobilize resources. A city-level sanitation committee focuses specifically on urban challenges such as shared toilets, drainage and fecal sludge management.

Service delivery has also evolved. The county licenses private vacuum tanker operators to empty septic tanks and pit latrines under clear regulatory rules. NAWASSCO formalizes agreements with these operators and with smaller enterprises serving informal settlements. This hybrid model expands access while maintaining public health standards.

The utility has even moved into circular economy solutions. Through a subsidiary company, fecal sludge is processed into fuel briquettes and biochar, turning waste into a marketable product. This approach reduces environmental risks and creates additional revenue streams.

Research, Digital Tools and Smarter Finance

Partnerships go beyond local government and small businesses. Through the WaterWorX program, NAWASSCO collaborates with neighboring utilities and international experts to improve asset management, reduce water losses, and strengthen climate resilience. Staff receive training in proposal writing and project financing, helping the utility develop bankable projects that can attract donor and investor support.

Academic collaboration is another pillar. Under the PREF4WASH Kenya initiative, researchers work directly with utilities on practical challenges such as sanitation levies and climate-adaptive financing. Research is designed to solve real operational problems, not sit on shelves.

Digital transformation supports all these efforts. NAWASSCO has shifted from manual systems to integrated digital platforms linking billing, meter reading and customer service. Mobile money payments make it easier for customers to pay. Digital tools improve accuracy, reduce revenue leakage and strengthen transparency. A mobile app allows customers to report faults and track service requests in real time. These systems increase efficiency and build investor confidence.

A Roadmap for the Whole Country

Kenya’s sanitation goals can be achieved if this partnership model is scaled nationwide. Utilities should formalize relationships with small enterprises, invest in data systems and embed research into planning. Donors should fund project preparation and support innovative finance tools. National and county governments must fully implement the new sanitation policy, strengthen coordination and explore creative funding options such as value capture mechanisms.

Sanitation is not just about pipes and treatment plants. It is about institutions working together with a shared purpose. If Kenya can replicate and strengthen the kind of partnerships emerging in Nakuru, it could accelerate progress toward universal, safely managed sanitation and ensure that no community is left behind.