Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Global women leaders, policymakers, activists, and legal experts gathered at the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) to confront one of the most pressing challenges facing gender equality worldwide—ensuring access to justice for women and girls.

The high-level side event, titled “Women Leaders Paving the Way: Access to Justice for All Women and Girls,” was convened on 11 March by the UN Women Leaders Network, in partnership with the Government of Iceland and the UN Foundation.

The discussion brought together intergenerational leaders from law, policymaking, research, youth activism and advocacy, highlighting how women’s leadership can help dismantle systemic barriers preventing women and girls from exercising their rights.

Global Backdrop of Rising Inequality

The event took place against a concerning global context marked by growing inequality, democratic backsliding, and persistent discriminatory laws affecting women and girls.

These challenges align with the central theme of CSW70, which focuses on strengthening inclusive and equitable legal frameworks to advance gender equality worldwide.

Participants emphasized that while legal reforms have progressed in some regions, structural obstacles and gaps in enforcement continue to deny millions of women access to justice.

Women and Children Bearing the Greatest Burden

Speakers stressed that global crises—ranging from conflict to economic instability—are disproportionately affecting women and children.

Atifete Jahjaga, former President of Kosovo and Founder of the Jahjaga Foundation, underscored the urgency of collective action.

“We couldn’t find a better moment to convene and to be here together than today,” Jahjaga said.

“While the world is under fire, we are more than ever in need to unite, because women and children are the ones who are suffering the greatest consequences. And it is our moral obligation as leaders to join forces and respond.”

Youth Voices Driving Accountability

Young leaders played a powerful role in the discussion, highlighting the need for new models of accountability and collaboration.

Human rights lawyer and UN Young Leader for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), İlayda Eskitaşcioğlu, called for stronger connections between institutions, activists, and communities.

“Leaders must start rewarding connected accountability,” Eskitaşcioğlu said.

“They say a chain is only as strong as its weakest link. I do not agree with that. A chain is as strong as how well-linked and how well-connected it is.”

Her remarks highlighted the importance of inclusive networks and partnerships in strengthening justice systems worldwide.

Legal Frameworks Shape Women’s Opportunities

Panelists also explored how laws and legal systems directly influence women’s daily lives, including their ability to work, access education, and live safely.

Shantel Marekera Chakara of the World Bank Group’s Women, Business and the Law programme emphasized that justice must extend beyond legal theory to everyday realities.

“For me, access to justice means women and girls not having to think twice about making basic decisions,” Chakara said.

“Whether we are going to walk safely to work, whether we can even access education, or whether we are going to get the same pay.”

The discussion highlighted the need for legal frameworks that actively remove discrimination and ensure equal rights and opportunities.

Cross-Sector Collaboration Essential

The event, moderated by Yasmeen Hassan, former Global Executive Director of Equality Now, emphasized the importance of collaboration across sectors.

Experts noted that progress on gender justice requires coordinated action from:

• Governments and legal institutions• Civil society organizations• International development partners• Youth movements and grassroots activists

Panelists agreed that strong partnerships between institutions and communities are essential for transforming justice systems.

Mobilizing Collective Action for Change

Speakers concluded with a call for innovative and unconventional approaches to advancing justice for women and girls.

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, lawyer, political activist, and founder of Women in Leadership, stressed the power of collective mobilization.

“I believe in mass mobilization,” she said.

“Access to justice has to be achieved unconventionally. It has to be achieved in untraditional ways because that is where we ought to be today.”

Building Justice Systems that Work for Women

Closing the event, UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous outlined key solutions that have proven effective in strengthening justice for women.

“We know what works,” Bahous said.

These include:

• Integrated justice systems

• Accessible legal services and free legal aid

• Strong, well-funded women’s organizations

• Inclusive technologies and reliable data systems

• Women’s leadership at every level of decision-making

Bahous emphasized that achieving justice for women and girls requires sustained political commitment, institutional reform, and collective leadership.

A Clear Message from CSW70

The event ended with a powerful message: advancing justice for women and girls requires not only stronger laws, but courageous leadership and coordinated global action.

As participants noted, ensuring equal access to justice remains a critical pillar of achieving gender equality and sustainable development worldwide.