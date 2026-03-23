Empowering Women in Politics Leads to Better Public Spending Outcomes

A new World Bank study is reshaping how we think about women’s roles in politics. It argues that empowering women is not only about equality but also about making governments work better. At a time when many developing countries are struggling with limited budgets and rising public needs, the research shows that women in political leadership can help improve how efficiently public money is spent.

The study, led by economists Yacouba Coulibaly and Aissata Coulibaly from the World Bank’s Social Policy Global Department, uses data from more than 120 countries over 25 years. Drawing on global datasets such as the Varieties of Democracy project and World Bank indicators, it examines whether countries with more politically empowered women also deliver better results from public spending.

From Representation to Real Impact

Over the past few decades, women’s representation in politics has increased steadily. More women are now in parliaments, cabinets, and leadership roles than ever before. However, this progress has not always translated into real influence. In many countries, women are still excluded from key decision-making roles or assigned to less powerful positions.

This study shifts the focus from numbers to outcomes. Instead of asking how many women are in politics, it asks whether their presence improves how governments perform. The answer is yes. Countries where women have more political power tend to use public resources more effectively, delivering better results in areas like education, health, infrastructure, and governance.

Why Women Improve Spending Efficiency

The research finds that women’s political empowerment is closely linked to better governance. One of the biggest reasons is reduced corruption. When women are more involved in political decision-making, there is often greater transparency and accountability. This leads to less waste and better use of public funds.

Women leaders are also more likely to support policies that benefit society as a whole, such as investments in education and healthcare. But the study goes further, showing that their impact is not limited to social sectors. Women also improve efficiency in infrastructure and public administration, areas that are often seen as technical and male-dominated.

In simple terms, when women have a stronger voice in government, decisions tend to be more balanced, more transparent, and more focused on long-term benefits.

Not the Same Everywhere

The positive effects of women’s political empowerment are not equal across all countries. The study finds that the impact is strongest in higher-income countries where institutions are more developed and women have real decision-making power.

In lower-income countries, the effect is weaker. This is often because women’s roles are still limited or symbolic. Structural barriers, cultural norms, and weak institutions can prevent women from influencing major policies.

There are also regional differences. The benefits of women’s political participation are especially strong in South Asia and the Middle East and North Africa, where growing female representation is helping reshape governance systems. In other regions, the impact is still positive but less pronounced.

More Than Equality, It’s Smart Policy

One key takeaway from the study is that simply increasing the number of women in politics is not enough. What matters is real empowerment, giving women the authority and space to influence decisions. Without this, representation alone may not lead to meaningful change.

For policymakers, the message is clear. Promoting women’s political participation should be seen as a practical strategy to improve governance, not just a social goal. When women are actively involved in decision-making, governments tend to be more efficient, more transparent, and more responsive to people’s needs.

As countries look for ways to make better use of limited resources, this research highlights an important solution. Empowering women in politics is not just the right thing to do, it is also a smart and effective way to improve how governments serve their citizens.