Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

Thailand is emerging as a key player in the global push for transparent sustainability reporting, as it moves to align its corporate disclosure systems with international standards. A recent policy brief by the Asian Development Bank, developed with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand, the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, and the International Sustainability Standards Board, highlights how the country is navigating this transition.

The shift reflects a broader global trend. Investors are now demanding clearer information on how companies handle environmental and social risks, especially climate change. At the same time, businesses are beginning to see sustainability not just as a responsibility, but as a source of financial opportunity. However, inconsistent reporting frameworks have made it difficult to compare data across companies and markets, prompting the need for a unified global approach.

Why Global Standards Matter

For years, companies relied on different sustainability frameworks, such as the Global Reporting Initiative and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. While useful, these systems often lacked consistency and served different audiences. This created confusion for investors trying to assess risks and opportunities.

The creation of the International Sustainability Standards Board marked a major shift toward standardization. Its guidelines focus on how sustainability issues affect a company’s financial performance, making them more relevant for investors. The new standards aim to bring clarity, comparability, and reliability to sustainability disclosures worldwide.

Thailand’s Gradual and Practical Approach

Thailand began preparing for this transition early. In 2021, it introduced the “56-1 One Report,” combining financial and sustainability information into a single report. This gave companies a head start in integrating environmental and social data into their business reporting.

Building on this, the country has adopted a phased roadmap to implement the global standards. Large listed companies will comply first, followed by smaller firms over time. This gradual rollout allows businesses to adapt without being overwhelmed.

The strategy also includes temporary flexibility. Companies will initially focus on climate-related disclosures, with broader sustainability topics introduced later. Some requirements, such as reporting complex emissions data, will be delayed to give firms time to build systems and gather accurate information.

Challenges Companies Still Face

Despite strong support for the new standards, businesses have raised several concerns. Many worry about the cost and complexity of compliance, especially smaller companies with limited resources. There is also a shortage of trained professionals who can verify sustainability data, which could slow down implementation.

Another challenge is data availability. Measuring environmental impact, especially across supply chains, requires reliable and consistent data, which is not always easy to obtain. Smaller enterprises, which play a major role in supply chains, may struggle the most.

To address these issues, Thailand is focusing on building a strong support system. This includes training programs, practical reporting tools, and collaboration between government agencies and industry bodies. The goal is to make sustainability reporting more accessible and manageable for all businesses.

A Regional Shift Toward Sustainability

Thailand is not alone in this transition. Other Asian economies, including Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, and Hong Kong, China, are also moving toward similar standards. Most are starting with climate-related disclosures before expanding to broader sustainability issues.

This regional momentum is important. By sharing knowledge and experiences, countries can learn from each other and overcome common challenges more quickly. It also helps create a more consistent reporting environment across markets, which benefits global investors.

A Long-Term Transformation

Thailand’s move toward global sustainability standards is more than just a regulatory update. It represents a shift in how businesses measure success and how investors evaluate risk. Transparency is becoming a key factor in attracting investment, especially as climate concerns grow.

While challenges remain, Thailand’s phased and practical approach offers a useful model for other developing economies. By balancing global alignment with local realities, the country is showing how sustainability reporting can be introduced effectively without placing excessive pressure on businesses.

As the global economy continues to evolve, sustainability disclosures are likely to become a standard part of financial reporting. Thailand’s journey highlights that the transition is not only necessary but also an opportunity to build more resilient and future-ready markets.