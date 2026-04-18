ILO, VCCI Step Up Push to Turn Labour Standards into Action for Vietnamese Businesses

In a significant move to bridge the gap between policy commitments and on-the-ground implementation, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) have intensified collaboration to help enterprises embed responsible business conduct (RBC) into everyday operations.

The high-level meeting, led by Ms. Sinwon Park, Director of the ILO Office in Viet Nam, and Ms. Tran Thi Lan Anh, Secretary General of VCCI, brought together key stakeholders including Mr. Gary Rynhart, Senior Employers’ Specialist at ILO ACT/EMP for Asia-Pacific. Discussions focused on how Vietnamese enterprises can better navigate growing global expectations around labour standards, sustainability, and supply chain compliance.

From Commitments to Implementation

While Viet Nam has made notable progress in aligning with international labour standards, participants acknowledged a persistent challenge: translating policy frameworks into practical, enterprise-level systems.

A comprehensive review of ongoing ILO projects in the country revealed that, despite a wide range of initiatives, stronger coordination and clearer strategic focus are needed to deliver measurable impact at the business level.

Enterprises are increasingly required to demonstrate robust internal systems addressing:

Fair wages and working conditions

Occupational safety and health (OSH) standards

Effective workplace dialogue and grievance mechanisms

Transparent recruitment and labour risk management processes

These requirements are no longer optional. They are being embedded into global buyer expectations, contractual obligations, and international regulatory frameworks—particularly through Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards and Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) requirements.

RBC Emerges as a Strategic Priority

For VCCI, responsible business conduct is rapidly becoming a central pillar of its support services for enterprises. As Vietnamese companies deepen their integration into global value chains, compliance with international labour and sustainability standards is increasingly tied to market access and competitiveness.

“Businesses today are expected to go beyond compliance and demonstrate credible systems for managing labour risks,” participants noted, highlighting the need for practical tools and guidance tailored to enterprise realities.

The ILO and VCCI are now exploring ways to streamline support mechanisms, ensuring that businesses—particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)—can effectively adopt and implement these standards.

Electronics Sector in the Spotlight

A major focus of the discussions was the electronics sector, one of Viet Nam’s most critical export industries and a key driver of economic growth. With global brands tightening supply chain requirements, the sector faces increasing scrutiny on labour practices and sustainability performance.

The ILO is already working with leading multinational companies in this sector to strengthen workplace systems, focusing on:

Improving compliance with labour standards

Enhancing social dialogue between employers and workers

Establishing grievance redress mechanisms

Promoting responsible recruitment practices

These efforts aim to build scalable, enterprise-level systems that align with international expectations while improving working conditions across the sector.

New Platform for Dialogue and Scaling Best Practices

To further accelerate progress, stakeholders are planning the launch of a dedicated Electronics Sector Forum in 2026. The forum will serve as a structured, ongoing platform bringing together businesses, government representatives, and workers.

The initiative is expected to:

Address implementation challenges in a coordinated manner

Share best practices and successful models across the industry

Strengthen alignment between national policies and global standards

Support companies in meeting evolving compliance requirements

Aligning Growth with Global Standards

As Viet Nam continues to position itself as a global manufacturing hub, aligning economic growth with responsible business practices has become a strategic imperative. International buyers are increasingly prioritizing suppliers that can demonstrate transparency, accountability, and adherence to labour standards.

The ILO-VCCI partnership reflects a broader shift—from policy advocacy to practical implementation—ensuring that businesses are equipped not only to comply but to compete in a rapidly evolving global marketplace.

With global supply chains under increasing scrutiny, the outcome of these efforts could play a decisive role in shaping Viet Nam’s long-term competitiveness and sustainability.