UNDP and ILGA World Honour Five Global Equality Champions

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and ILGA World have recognised five individuals and organisations with the 2026 International Pride Awards, celebrating their contributions to advancing equality and human rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) communities around the world.

The awards were presented during a special ceremony at the WorldPride Human Rights Conference in Amsterdam, highlighting leadership, courage and community action at a time when many LGBTIQ+ people continue to face discrimination, violence and shrinking civic space. Eligible recipients from low- and middle-income countries will each receive a US$10,000 grant to support their ongoing work.

Global Leaders Recognised for Equality Efforts

This year's recipients include South African Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, COC Nederland from the Netherlands, Chilean activist Marcela Dimonty, Ugandan trans pastor Aggie Dennett Harmon, and Indian disability rights advocate Dr Satendra Singh.

The winners were selected by an independent awards committee made up of experienced human rights advocates following nominations submitted from around the world. Their work spans community organising, political leadership, healthcare reform, historical documentation and social inclusion.

UNDP's Prosperity and Wellbeing Hub Director, Mandeep Dhaliwal, said the award recipients demonstrate how determined individuals and movements continue to expand equality despite growing hostility toward LGBTIQ+ communities in many parts of the world.

Honouring Diverse Forms of Leadership

Among the recipients, COC Nederland was recognised for strengthening grassroots LGBTIQ+ organisations in more than 35 countries by supporting leadership development, fundraising and international advocacy. Founded in 1946, it is the world's oldest existing LGBTIQ+ rights organisation.

Ugandan pastor Aggie Dennett Harmon received recognition for supporting trans women and other vulnerable groups through counselling, community programmes and safe spaces that promote healing, mental wellbeing and inclusion. Her work also focuses on helping people reconcile faith with their identities.

South African Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike was honoured as an emerging political leader whose transition from civil society activism into government has helped strengthen representation for LGBTIQ+ communities while promoting public health, equality and social justice.

Lifetime Contributions and Inclusive Healthcare

Chilean activist Marcela Dimonty received the Lifetime Pursuit of Equality Award for decades of advocacy linking the persecution of LGBTIQ+ people during Chile's military dictatorship with the continuing challenges faced by older transgender people. Her testimony and public advocacy have helped preserve historical memory while inspiring younger generations of activists.

India's Dr Satendra Singh was recognised as an Extraordinary Ally for his efforts to improve healthcare for intersex and LGBTQ+ people. His advocacy contributed to recommendations against medically unnecessary intersex surgeries, while his work in medical education has promoted inclusive language and trans-affirming healthcare practices.

ILGA World Executive Director Julia Ehrt said the recipients show that equality is advanced through compassion, education, advocacy and community leadership. She added that their work reflects a shared vision of societies where everyone can live free from fear, discrimination and prejudice.