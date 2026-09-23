Tennis-'What the heck?' Alcaraz quizzes Zverev about US Open championship point

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 09:44 IST
Tennis-'What the heck?' Alcaraz quizzes Zverev about US Open championship point

Alexander Zverev has revealed to ​rival Carlos Alcaraz what was ​going through his head ‌as he ​served for the US Open title in New York earlier this month — absolutely nothing. Zverev secured ‌his first title at Flushing Meadows with a four-set victory over Ben Shelton but returned to the baseline as if to prepare for another game ‌after his American opponent hit long on championship point.

"I thought it was ‌4-1," Zverev said after Alcaraz quizzed him about the moment as the Team Europe teammates prepared for the Laver Cup on Tuesday. "If it were 5-2, I'd have been ⁠so ​nervous, for sure.

"There ⁠was completely nothing in my head. This is what helps, you know? When you're stupid, ⁠it helps," Zverev added with a laugh. Alcaraz, who exited in the quarter-finals, said ​he could not understand what was going on.

"I was watching at ⁠home and I was like, 'what the heck?," said the Spaniard. Team Europe, captained by Yannick ⁠Noah, ​are attempting to reclaim the Laver Cup after last year's defeat by Team World in San Francisco.

The three-day event begins on Friday ⁠in London and will also feature Casper Ruud, Flavio Cobolli, Jakub Mensik and ⁠Rafael Jodar for ⁠the Europeans. Andre Agassi's Team World features Taylor Fritz, Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, Alex de Minaur, Alexander Bublik and ‌Francisco Cerundolo.

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Your Honey Jar Doesn’t Show: Hidden Costs Squeezing Italy’s Beekeeping Farms

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

The Ad That Stops Your Scroll: Why Young Adults Want to Buy What AI Puts in Feed

Beyond New Pipes: Philippines Targets Regulation and Data to Fix Its Fragmented Water Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026