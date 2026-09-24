Can Brazil-AfDB Cooperation Turn Mali’s Farms, Skills and Clean Energy into Lasting Growth?

Mali's effort to strengthen food security, create jobs and expand productive investment is gaining a new source of support as the African Development Bank and Brazil move to deepen cooperation across agriculture, private-sector development, skills, climate action and energy.

Representatives of the Bank and the Brazilian Embassy met in Bamako on September 9, 2026, to discuss implementation of a Memorandum of Cooperation signed by the African Development Bank Group and the Brazilian Cooperation Agency in Abidjan on June 12. The meeting was led by Brazil's Chargé d'Affaires, Isabel Christina de A. Heyvaert, and the Bank Group's country manager for Mali, Cedric Achille Mbeng Mezui.

The discussions confirmed shared priorities and prepared the ground for more detailed planning. But the initiative remains at an early stage: no financing package, implementation schedule, geographic coverage or beneficiary targets have been announced. Its importance will therefore depend on whether broad commitments are converted into coordinated, adequately funded projects.

South-South Cooperation Meets Mali's Development Ambitions

The partnership reflects the expanding role of South-South cooperation, through which emerging and developing economies share technical knowledge and institutional experience. Brazil could bring relevant expertise in agriculture, food production, vocational skills and renewable energy, while the African Development Bank can contribute regional experience, project preparation capacity and financing instruments.

For Mali, the cooperation offers an opportunity to connect international support with priorities already established under Mali Vision 2063, the National Strategy for Emergence and Sustainable Development 2024–2033, and the Bank Group's country strategy for 2026–2031.

Approved in April 2026, the Bank's country strategy focuses on agriculture, transport and energy infrastructure, as well as technical and vocational education. It also gives attention to young people's entrepreneurial, digital and creative skills.

This alignment could help reduce fragmentation between development projects. The government, however, will need to clarify which institutions will lead implementation and how different ministries will coordinate activities. The responsibilities of Brazil, the Bank and Malian agencies have not yet been publicly detailed.

Food Systems Could Deliver the Broadest Benefits

Agriculture could become the partnership's most significant area because of its connections with food security, rural incomes, employment and private investment. A food-systems approach would extend beyond raising production to include storage, processing, transport, energy, finance and market access.

Farmers could benefit from improved production methods, climate-resilient practices and stronger relationships with buyers. Local companies could find opportunities in agricultural inputs, machinery, irrigation, logistics, packaging and food processing. Financial institutions could also gain new clients if agricultural and small-business risks are addressed effectively.

The central policy challenge is integration. Higher farm production will deliver limited gains if inadequate storage causes losses, unreliable electricity restricts processing or poor transport prevents goods from reaching markets. Agricultural measures must therefore be coordinated with infrastructure, energy and enterprise policies.

Climate considerations will be equally important. Future programmes should account for water availability, land use, soil health and exposure to extreme weather. Environmental safeguards will be needed to ensure that commercial expansion does not place unsustainable pressure on natural resources.

Policymakers must also decide how benefits will reach small farmers, women, young people and remote communities. Transparent selection rules and accessible financing will be essential to prevent support from becoming concentrated among established businesses or better-connected regions.

Turning Youth Skills into Sustainable Employment

The focus on technical, entrepreneurial and digital skills addresses a fundamental challenge: training produces meaningful development only when it connects people with actual employment and business opportunities.

Vocational programmes could prepare young Malians for work in agricultural processing, solar energy, transport, machinery maintenance and digital services. Entrepreneurship support could help participants establish businesses that serve local markets or become suppliers to larger companies.

Training alone, however, cannot create sufficient jobs. New skills must be supported by growing businesses, reliable infrastructure, access to finance and demand for goods and services. Without these conditions, programmes risk producing certificates without improving employment or incomes.

Malian authorities should involve employers in designing courses, identifying skills shortages and providing apprenticeships. Success should be measured through job placement, earnings and business survival rather than only enrolment or graduation figures.

The private sector has a direct stake in this process. Companies could gain access to a better-prepared workforce, while training institutions could receive clearer information about market needs. Businesses may also participate in delivering equipment, technology and services for future agricultural and energy projects.

Delivery Will Determine the Partnership's Value

The cooperation could help Mali attract technical knowledge, development finance and business investment while strengthening coordination around national priorities. It could also give international development partners a framework for combining Brazilian expertise with the Bank's operational presence.

Significant risks remain. Institutional capacity constraints could slow procurement and implementation, while poor coordination between ministries could produce disconnected interventions. Infrastructure deficits may reduce the commercial returns from agricultural or skills programmes. Security conditions could also affect delivery in some locations, although the available information does not explain how these challenges will be managed.

Energy cooperation may prove especially important. Reliable power could support irrigation, cold storage, food processing, digital services and small enterprises. But projects will require sustainable tariffs, maintenance systems and clear operating responsibilities if they are to produce lasting results.

The next step should be a public action plan setting out proposed projects, financing sources, responsible institutions, timelines and performance indicators. The partners should also explain how farmers' organisations, businesses, training providers, local authorities and communities will participate.

The Brazil–African Development Bank partnership gives Mali a potentially valuable platform for linking food systems, infrastructure, skills and enterprise development. Its credibility will ultimately be measured not by the range of sectors discussed, but by whether cooperation produces stronger livelihoods, viable businesses and durable jobs.