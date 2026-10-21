UN Experts Condemn Celebrations at Chile’s Colonia Dignidad Torture and Abuse Site

Reports of weddings and festivities at Chile's former Colonia Dignidad have drawn alarm from United Nations human rights experts, who say celebrations at a place associated with torture, sexual abuse and enforced disappearances risk causing fresh pain to victims and their families.

The experts called on Chilean authorities to intervene, citing reports of similar events scheduled in the coming weeks. Their concerns extend to the protection of evidence at the site, where more than 100 people may have been forcibly disappeared, and a planned government expropriation appears to have stalled.

A place of suffering behind the celebrations

Founded by German migrants before Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship, Colonia Dignidad became a site of grave human rights violations, with abuses continuing beyond the military regime. Its operators worked with the Chilean military in carrying out arbitrary detention, torture, sexual abuse, summary executions and enforced disappearances.

Victims' bodies were buried, later exhumed and burned on the grounds, making the preservation of the site particularly important to efforts to establish what happened and recover evidence.

The former colony, now known as Villa Baviera, has been used for tourism and hospitality. Reports that weddings and other celebrations are taking place there have prompted the experts to question whether those activities respect the people whose lives were devastated by crimes committed on the property. "It cannot be treated simply as a tourist or entertainment venue," they said.

Promised protection appears to have stalled

The experts acknowledged steps taken by Chile's government, including the creation of a Chilean-German Joint Commission to address historical memory and measures toward expropriating the property. They said progress on expropriation appears to have stalled in practice, leaving unresolved questions about how the grounds are used and how victims, relatives and evidence will be protected.

Their appeal asks authorities to take the necessary measures to prevent further harm to survivors and families, particularly with more festivities reportedly approaching. It also calls for safeguards against activities that could jeopardise the collection or preservation of evidence.

For relatives of people who disappeared at Colonia Dignidad, decisions about the property are tied to an unfinished search for answers. The experts said any use of the grounds must respect victims' dignity and support truth, remembrance and efforts to prevent such abuses from happening again.

Families must help shape the site's future

The experts called for the expropriation to proceed through a dignified process that includes victims' family members at every stage. They described memorialisation as work that takes sustained public commitment, close cooperation with civil society and space for different perspectives. The purpose is to give people a meaningful role in deciding how a place of suffering is remembered, including those who carry its consequences in their own lives.

Preserving such places also gives society a way to examine how violence became possible, what damage it caused and who bore responsibility, the experts said. Their message to Chilean authorities places victims and their relatives at the centre of the decisions ahead: protect the evidence, prevent renewed harm and ensure that the future of Colonia Dignidad respects the people who suffered there.