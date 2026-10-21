UK actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges
British actor and filmmaker Noel Clarke appeared in a London court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to six charges, including two counts of sexual assault. Clarke also denied three counts of voyeurism and one count of exposing himself, with the allegations spanning 2007 to 2016.
The 50-year-old stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court and spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and enter his not guilty pleas. He was granted bail ahead of his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on November 18.
Clarke is best known for writing and starring in "Kidulthood" (2006), which explored bullying, drug abuse and extreme violence among young people in London, and for a recurring role in sci-fi show "Doctor Who".