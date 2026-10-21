UK actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 15:07 IST
UK actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

British ​actor and ​filmmaker Noel Clarke appeared ‌in a ​London court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty ‌to six charges, including two counts of sexual assault. Clarke also denied three counts of ‌voyeurism and one count of exposing himself, ‌with the allegations spanning 2007 to 2016.

The 50-year-old stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' ⁠Court ​and spoke ⁠only to confirm his name, date of birth ⁠and address and enter his not guilty ​pleas. He was granted bail ahead of his ⁠next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on November ⁠18.

Clarke ​is best known for writing and starring in "Kidulthood" (2006), which explored ⁠bullying, drug abuse and extreme violence among young people ⁠in ⁠London, and for a recurring role in sci-fi show "Doctor Who".

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