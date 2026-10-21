Yemen's Houthis deny launching drones towards Saudi Medina on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 15:09 IST
Yemen's Houthis deny launching drones towards Saudi Medina on Wednesday

​Yemen's Houthis said that ​they have not launched any ‌drones towards ​the Saudi holy city of Medina on Wednesday and have not conducted any ‌military operations towards Saudi Arabia either, denying earlier comments from the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

The comments by the Iran-aligned group's military spokesperson Yahya ‌Saree follow the coalition saying that it had intercepted drones over ‌Medina and the Eastern region. Fighting between a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government and the Houthi militia, which controls the capital Sanaa, has escalated ⁠in ​recent weeks, becoming ⁠another front in the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The Houthis have attacked Riyadh's ⁠international airport and state oil giant Saudi Aramco, disrupting flights and oil exports. A ​Houthi missile attack on a government security forces training camp ⁠in Yemen's Shabwa province on Tuesday killed 73 people.

The recent bout of ⁠violence ​is the most serious fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since a UN-brokered truce largely halted cross-border attacks in ⁠2022. Yemen, one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, has been mired in ⁠a civil ⁠war since 2014 when the Houthis drove the government out of the capital, drawing Saudi-led military intervention.

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