New IFAD Kenya chief puts farmers, rural jobs and climate resilience at centre of ties

Matteo Marchisio formally took up his role as the International Fund for Agricultural Development's Country Director and Representative to Kenya today, presenting his credentials to Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs. His arrival comes as Kenya and IFAD approach five decades of cooperation, with rural livelihoods, food security and climate resilience central to their work together.

For rural communities, the importance of that partnership rests on what it delivers: stronger farm businesses, better access to finance and markets, and greater protection against climate shocks that can threaten a household's income and food supply. Marchisio's message placed those needs alongside the opportunities opening up through Kenya's growing youth population, digital technology and investment in sustainable development.

Farmers and rural jobs at the heart of the partnership

"IFAD remains firmly committed to supporting rural livelihoods, food security and climate resilience. Mutual commitment and shared ownership are at the heart of our partnership with Kenya, and we look forward to continuing our close partnership with the Government of Kenya and our partners to advance national development priorities and create greater opportunities for rural communities," said Marchisio.

He highlighted the close connection between IFAD's mandate and Kenya's vision for agricultural transformation, which includes empowering farmers, reducing production costs and helping agricultural businesses earn more through value addition. Mobilising public and private investment and creating jobs in rural areas are central to that vision.

These priorities reach beyond what happens on the farm. Access to financial services can help smallholder farmers and rural enterprises invest in their businesses, and stronger value chains and market connections can give them more opportunities to sell what they produce.

IFAD's support brings these elements together through investments in smallholder agriculture, rural enterprises and financial services, alongside sustainable management of natural resources and measures to strengthen resilience to climate change. The broader purpose is to give rural communities a greater role in Kenya's development and a stronger share in its opportunities.

Preparing for climate shocks and the next country strategy

Rural communities face challenges; adjusting investments to changing conditions is an important part of IFAD's work with the Government.

To support Kenya's El Niño preparedness and response efforts, IFAD-financed projects are identifying measures to improve early warning and reduce risks, protect vulnerable rural households and productive assets, and support rapid recovery. That work also addresses longer-term resilience, recognising that recovery needs to leave communities better prepared for future shocks.

Preparation of IFAD's next country strategy for Kenya in 2027 will provide an opportunity to review emerging needs and opportunities, align future investments with Government priorities and contribute to the country's long-term development vision.

National and county governments, the private sector, farmers' organisations and development partners will be important to this process. Their involvement will help connect the strategy with the needs of rural communities and the practical conditions in which farmers and businesses operate.

Nearly five decades of cooperation and investment

Kenya became a member of IFAD in 1977, beginning a partnership grounded in shared development goals. Over nearly five decades, IFAD has financed more than 20 programmes and projects in the country and mobilised almost US$1.4 billion for rural transformation, agricultural development and climate resilience.

Those investments have helped improve livelihoods, strengthen resilience and create opportunities for millions of rural Kenyans, providing a foundation for the next phase of cooperation.

Marchisio also recognised Kenya's active role in IFAD's governance and its contribution to shaping the institution. He thanked the Government for its generous pledge to IFAD's Fourteenth Replenishment, describing the commitment, made in a challenging fiscal environment, as a reflection of Kenya's support for multilateral cooperation and sustainable rural development.

As the partnership nears its fiftieth year, the priorities outlined by Marchisio keep attention on the people it serves: farmers seeking better returns, young people looking for work, and rural households building livelihoods that can withstand a changing climate.