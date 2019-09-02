AfDB, World Bank, DBSA to invest in Mozambique’s major power transmission line

The African Development Bank has made an announcement to part-finance the construction of a 563 kilometer power transmission line in Mozambique. The announcement was done after signing an agreement on August 28 to start the Temane transmission project.

The African Development Bank will contribute USD 33 million in grants to the project. This transmission line will run from Vilanculos (Temane) in Inhambane province to Maputo, connecting Mozambique and South Africa. It will expand access to the energy to be supplied from the Temane gas power plant and contribute to the integration of the regional energy markets by supplying the Southern Africa Power Pool. The National Energy Transport Company will implement the project. "This initiative plays a significant role in the country's development through industrialisation, which will lead to economic and social transformation, as well as regional integration," President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi said.

Pietro Toigo, African Development Bank's (AfDB) country manager in Mozambique "With this decisive contribution to Mozambique's national grid, the Bank will help to achieve the national development plan to have universal access to energy in Mozambique by 2030."

The construction is said to be commenced in July 2020 and is expected to be completed by December 2023. It will augment the amount of energy available to the southern region of Mozambique. This is the first phase in the construction of the backbone line, which also aims to connect the central and southern regions of the country through a power transmission line.

The project is co-financed by the AfDB in association with the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank, Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), Kingdom of Norway and OPEC Fund for International Development, for a total of USD 552 million. The project is expected to develop the quality of life and make socio-economic development in Mozambique.

