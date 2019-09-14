Hong Kong protests: Situation calms down in Kowloon Bay

Hong Kong witnessed some of the most violent protests on Saturday when clashes broke out between pro-China protesters and those demanding "freedom" for the semi-autonomous region. Riot police moved in to break up scuffles resulting in more violence on the streets of Hong Kong.

But the calm has been restored in Kowloon Bay now as protesters are leaving the place. The famous Lennon Wall which was damaged during the protests is also being prepared.

Videos of the horrific incidents of violence today are going viral on social media platforms, intensifying debates over handling of protests by the Hong Kong police.

The spark for the anti-government protests was the now-withdrawn bill and concerns that Beijing is eroding civil liberties, but many young protesters are also angry about sky-high living costs and a lack of job prospects. Their four other demands are a retraction of the word "riot" to describe rallies, the release of all detained demonstrators, an independent inquiry into perceived police brutality and the right for Hong Kong people to choose their own leaders.

The extradition bill would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts, despite Hong Kong having its own much-cherished legal system.

Hong Kong returned to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland. China says Hong Kong is now its internal affair. It says it is committed to the "one country, two systems" arrangement and denies meddling. China is eager to quell the unrest before the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on October 1. It has accused foreign powers, particularly the United States and Britain, of fomenting the unrest.