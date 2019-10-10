Childhope Philippines to celebrate 30th Anniversary with Music and Arts.

This October Childhope Philippines will be celebrating its 30th founding anniversary through the MusiKalye 2019, a gathering of street children participants of the Street Education and Protection (STEP) Program.

"Through this event, our learners get to express themselves through music, visual and theatre arts—claiming their rights as children and creating awareness for the multitude of causes that concern their welfare. For the past 3 years, MusiKalye is our unique way of celebrating National Children's month," said Jem Tumbaga, the spokesperson of Childhope Philippines. "We are also featuring the work of our street children where you will have the opportunity to bid on drawings, chain beads and accessories, greeting cards and etc. All proceeds will go to Street Education and Protection Program for the education, health services and psycho-social intervention among street children under our wing," added Tumbaga.

The MusiKalye 2019 is scheduled to be held on October 26, 1:00 PM at Museo Pambata, Roxas Boulevard, Manila.

(With inputs from Childhope Philippines)